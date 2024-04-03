Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
swift kelce fest?width=719&height=464&fit=crop&auto=webp
swift kelce fest?width=398&height=256&fit=crop&auto=webp
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Culture > Entertainment

Travis Kelce Is Hosting A Music Festival — Could Taylor Swift Perform?

Lexi Williams

No need to fight for your right to party — Travis Kelce is here to ensure everyone’s about to have a good time with the announcement of the return of his Kansas City music festival, Kelce Jam. The 2023 event was a sold-out success, so many fans were thrilled to find out it’s coming back for Round 2. But there’s one question on everyone’s minds: Will Taylor Swift be at Kelce Jam 2024?

The Kelce Jam 2024 announcement came on April 2. “I’m excited to once again welcome fans for the ultimate day of music, food, and an electric experience celebrating Kansas City,” Kelce said in a press release. “Last year you exceeded my expectations when over 20,000 fans showed up in the rain to ‘fight for your right to party,’ and this year promises to be even more over the top as we welcome Lil Wayne, Diplo, and 2Chainz to the stage!”

That’s right; Kelce is bringing in these major artists — “three of my favorite [performers],” he told People — to headline his event. But what about the most important artist in his life? Unfortunately, the odds of Swift showing up aren’t super strong.

The second-annual Kelce Jam is taking place on May 18, 2024, which is only a little over a month after it was officially announced. Famously, Swift is on her international Eras Tour throughout the year, with concert dates that have already been locked in for months — including a three-day stint in Stockholm, Sweden, on May 17, 18, and 19. Swift may have been able to swing an appearance at the Super Bowl to watch her man’s team win the big game, but in that case, she had a few days off (and the international date line on her side). With a show scheduled for the day of Kelce Jam, as well as one each the day before and the day after, it would be nearly impossible for Swift to show up, let alone make a surprise performance.

However, that doesn’t mean Kelce Jam won’t be with be a dud. In addition to the headlining artists, there will also be lots of food from local Kansas City vendors as well as immersive activities. Ticket prices start at $49.99 and the presale begins April 5. There will also be a livestream of the event for those who can’t attend.

As for Swift and Kelce’s relationship, stans shouldn’t worry that her presumed absence from this event is a sign of trouble. In an interview promoting Kelce Jam, the NFL star gushed about his GF’s ability to put on a stellar show. “She’s on a whole other stratosphere,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “She’s the best at what she does for a reason. It’s because she’s so articulate and just very dialed into every single thing that she does. 

It sounds like even though Swift very likely won’t be at Kelce Jam 2024, her lover will bring her magnetic energy to ensure she’s there in spirit.

Lexi Williams is the Senior Editor at Her Campus, where she spearheads the site's Life and News coverage — including academics, national news, digital news, and viral news. She also oversees our Gen Leaders and Dream Jobs franchises, and works with the national writer team, interns, and freelance writers. Dedicating her career to helping college students, teens, and twentysomethings live their best lives, Lexi became obsessed with all things Gen Z through her previously held editorial positions at Elite Daily and Dorm Therapy. Before that, she dabbled in the food and wine space at Wine Spectator magazine, where she learned to balance her Champagne taste with her Two-Buck-Chuck budget. Lexi's bylines have also appeared in Cosmopolitan, InStyle, Bustle, StyleCaster, and Betches, among others. She graduated magna cum laude with her bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Miami in 2016. Originally from Florida, Lexi currently lives with her husband in Brooklyn, New York, where she spends her days scouting the best pizza spots, working on her debut novel, perpetually redecorating her apartment, and taking too many photos of her yappy little rescue dog, Benji. For pitches, contact Lexi at lexiwilliams@hercampus.com. For a healthy dose of Millennial cringe, follow her on Instagram at @lexi___williams.