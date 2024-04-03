No need to fight for your right to party — Travis Kelce is here to ensure everyone’s about to have a good time with the announcement of the return of his Kansas City music festival, Kelce Jam. The 2023 event was a sold-out success, so many fans were thrilled to find out it’s coming back for Round 2. But there’s one question on everyone’s minds: Will Taylor Swift be at Kelce Jam 2024?

The Kelce Jam 2024 announcement came on April 2. “I’m excited to once again welcome fans for the ultimate day of music, food, and an electric experience celebrating Kansas City,” Kelce said in a press release. “Last year you exceeded my expectations when over 20,000 fans showed up in the rain to ‘fight for your right to party,’ and this year promises to be even more over the top as we welcome Lil Wayne, Diplo, and 2Chainz to the stage!”

That’s right; Kelce is bringing in these major artists — “three of my favorite [performers],” he told People — to headline his event. But what about the most important artist in his life? Unfortunately, the odds of Swift showing up aren’t super strong.

The second-annual Kelce Jam is taking place on May 18, 2024, which is only a little over a month after it was officially announced. Famously, Swift is on her international Eras Tour throughout the year, with concert dates that have already been locked in for months — including a three-day stint in Stockholm, Sweden, on May 17, 18, and 19. Swift may have been able to swing an appearance at the Super Bowl to watch her man’s team win the big game, but in that case, she had a few days off (and the international date line on her side). With a show scheduled for the day of Kelce Jam, as well as one each the day before and the day after, it would be nearly impossible for Swift to show up, let alone make a surprise performance.

However, that doesn’t mean Kelce Jam won’t be with be a dud. In addition to the headlining artists, there will also be lots of food from local Kansas City vendors as well as immersive activities. Ticket prices start at $49.99 and the presale begins April 5. There will also be a livestream of the event for those who can’t attend.

As for Swift and Kelce’s relationship, stans shouldn’t worry that her presumed absence from this event is a sign of trouble. In an interview promoting Kelce Jam, the NFL star gushed about his GF’s ability to put on a stellar show. “She’s on a whole other stratosphere,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “She’s the best at what she does for a reason. It’s because she’s so articulate and just very dialed into every single thing that she does.

It sounds like even though Swift very likely won’t be at Kelce Jam 2024, her lover will bring her magnetic energy to ensure she’s there in spirit.