Where were you on Jan. 21, 2025? I’ll tell you where most people were — standing in long lines at their local Target to get their hands on the Exclusive Collector’s Edition of Onyx Storm, the third book in Rebecca Yarros’s best-selling The Empyrean Series. People headed to Target at the crack of dawn to grab their copy of the special version of the novel with sprayed edges. While most were lucky enough to get their hands on one, some people weren’t as fortunate since it sold out almost immediately in stores.

For those who don’t know, the Exclusive Collector’s Edition of Onyx Storm features a stunning alternate cover and edges, a full-color map on the endpapers, a ribbon bookmark, and five pieces of art on vellum inserted throughout the book. In other words, it’s a book collector’s dream and a nice addition to any at-home library.

The Collector’s Edition of Onyx Storm was first announced on Jan. 13 by Yarros who took to Instagram to reveal that the retailer would get its own special version of the novel — but that it wouldn’t be available for preorder. This now explains the super long lines outside of Target when the book officially dropped.

With the high demand for this book in stores, the big question now is whether or not those who didn’t get a copy of the Collector’s Edition can expect a restock. It’s too soon to tell.

While the Deluxe edition of Onyx Storm is limited and is likely sold out everywhere by now, there’s nothing on Target’s website that says the Collector’s version is a “limited edition.” So, there’s a sliver of hope that this special edition might get a restock. Take the release of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour book for instance. When the book first hit shelves, it sold out almost immediately. However, Target did restock at a later date so who knows, maybe you’ll have another chance to grab the Collector’s Edition of Onyx Storm. (Finger crossed).

But if not, don’t fret, besties. You can still purchase the Deluxe Edition of Onyx Storm at Target (if they haven’t sold out) and Barnes & Noble — in stores or online. The Deluxe Edition comes with sprayed edges with stenciled artwork, as well as exclusive special design features. There’s also the standard Onyx Storm edition, which is available in stores and online but doesn’t have sprayed edges.

If you’re like me and are just interested in reading the book, you can purchase it on Kindle for $15.

Happy reading!