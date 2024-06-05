ICYMI, fans are theorizing that the star of Ariana Grande’s “The Boy Is Mine” music video is none other than You star Penn Badgley. On March 8, Grande released a music video for her single “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” from her latest album Eternal Sunshine. The music video follows Peaches (portrayed by Grande) in a nod to the film Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind starring Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet. In the video, Grande’s character reminisces on a past relationship after she agrees to have her memory erased. She sifts through bittersweet memories with her ex, portrayed by actor Evan Peters.

Badgley would be the second fan-favorite man playing opposite of Grande in her eternal sunshine era.

On May 17, Grande posted photos from what looked to be a music video set on social media, leaving the upload caption-less and up to the interpretation of fans, with many alluding to a video for “The Boy Is Mine.”

Fans thought that Grande was emulating an aesthetic similar to the hit show Gossip Girl, as she was seen wearing an outfit similar to the preppy style of the iconic character Blair Waldorf. Some even speculated that this post was a nod to Badgley, who portrayed Dan Humphrey on the show, starring opposite Grande in her music video.

On May 27, Grande shared a teaser for “The Boy Is Mine” MV — which is set to premiere on June 7 — on social media. The clip shows the back of a mysterious brunette man that many speculate is Badgley.

Grande added to this speculation when she appeared to tease the actor’s involvement in “The Boy Is Mine” music video in an Instagram Story post on June 2. “Not the whole internet showing up to ask us if Penn is in The Boy is Mine MV.”

Ariana Grande teases Penn Badgley’s involvement in the music video for “the boy is mine.” pic.twitter.com/2UTXAcGFTB — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 2, 2024

On June 3, the singer seemed to confirm the speculation on TikTok, posting a video of Badgley dancing and shimmying along to “The Boy Is Mine.” Even though Grande left the video caption-less, fans think it speaks for itself. Now, an appearance from Badgley is to be expected when the music video premieres.

Many have taken to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share their excitement for Badgley’s potential cameo in Grande’s new music video.

PENN BADGLEY IS IN THE BOY IS MINE MV OH MY GOD PENN AND ARIANA STANS RISE pic.twitter.com/FclPTFT4Qp — pinja (@imginebutera) June 2, 2024

penn badgley playing in the boy is mine mv LIKE WE REALLY WON 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/8Bm3hDSVnM — madelyn☀️ (@tattooed_arii) June 2, 2024

ariana putting penn badgley as the love interest in her new music video is quite possibly going to be the best thing that has ever happened to me — erin moore (@erinshelbymoore) June 4, 2024

ariana grande’s ‘the boy is mine’ music video seemingly being gossip girl themed… yeah she did this for me ♡ pic.twitter.com/gpG6ggj3Og — ken ❦ (@ANYASFlLM) May 27, 2024

No one expected these two worlds to collide, but I’m so here for it. Grande’s old, Gossip Girl-obsessed tweets have even begun to resurface and TBH, they’re so relatable.

ariana is actually a gossip girl fan so Penn Badgley being on the mv it must have been crazy for her, SO COOL pic.twitter.com/aNsaDnmeXT — elisa (@remsdwt) June 2, 2024

Only time can tell if Badgley is, in fact, Grande’s next MV lead. But with fans becoming a modern version of Gossip Girl by decoding every possible hint and clue they find, the evidence of Badgley making a cameo in Grande’s new MV is pretty convincing.