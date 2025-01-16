You May Not Know It, But You’ve Probably Seen ‘XO, Kitty’s Jin Before

Spoiler warning: Spoilers for Season 2 of XO, Kitty follow. Rom-com lovers rejoice: XO, Kitty Season 2 is back! Kitty (played by Anna Cathcart) has caught a flight to Seoul for another semester at KISS (Korean Independent School of Seoul). This season, she’s joined by her classmates from Season 1, Min-ho (played by Sang Heon Lee), Yuri (played by Gia Kim), Dae (played by Minyoung Choi), Q (played by Anthony Keyvan), and Juliana (played by Regan Aliyah), as well as some new faces. Not to mention, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’s Peter Kavinsky (played by Noah Centineo) makes an appearance! Spoiler Warning: Spoilers for XO, Kitty Season 2 follow.

Among the fresh faces in Season 2, one in particular may be familiar to watchers of the show. Joshua Hyunho Lee has joined the XO, Kitty cast to portray Jin, Q’s track rival who eventually becomes his bae. Though Lee is a new face on the Netflix show, there’s a good chance that you’ve seen him before.

Broadway and K-pop fans, this one’s for you. Lee starred in KPOP The Musical, in which he made his Broadway debut in 2022. He originated the role of Timmy X, a member of the show’s fictional K-pop boy group “F8.” According to Playbill, “KPOP is the story of global superstars putting everything on the line for a special one-night-only concert when one singer’s inner struggle threatens to dismantle one of the biggest labels in the industry.” With Lee’s background in singing and dancing, it seems like XO, Kitty is gaining a serious triple threat.

But Lee’s role on Broadway hasn’t been his only work within the world of K-pop. In September 2023, he performed as a backup dancer for Stray Kids at the 2023 VMAs. Who could forget Stray Kids’s iconic performance of “S-Class”? Lee definitely deserves A TON of credit after nailing this seriously intense choreography. Stays (AKA, Stray Kids fans), take this as your sign to tune into Season 2 of XO, Kitty.

Besides his work on the stage, you also may have seen Lee on social media. He frequently posts on TikTok, sharing everything ranging from dance videos to funny trends. He’s posted several videos with his XO, Kitty castmates, including one in which we get a sneak peek of him wearing his KISS uniform. In this video, he takes part in the popular “Tell Ur GF” dance trend, along with Keyvan, Aliyah, and Sasha Bhasin (another new member of the Season 2 cast). He’s even got a TikTok with Logan (@logagm on TikTok), the creator that went viral for sharing his cucumber and kimchi recipes.

With the release of the new season finally here, I can’t wait to learn more about Jin as we return to KISS and Seoul. After watching Season 1, there’s sure to be lots of drama and love triangles. Oh, and by the way, team Min Ho all day!