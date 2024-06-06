Maddie Ziegler’s New BF Is A Pretty Big Deal In The Music Industry

Dance Moms alum, Maddie Ziegler, officially has a new boo!

She debuted her relationship with Kid Culture (AKA Daniel Hackett) in an Instagram story on June 4, sharing an adorable photo booth strip of them kissing. Adorbs! This is Ziegler’s first relationship since ending her 3-year romance with musician Eddie Benjamin in February 2023.

Now that Ziegler has a new beau, fans want to know more about Kid Culture. While there aren’t too many details about him or his relationship with Ziegler, we do have a few fun facts.

Kid Culture is a songwriter and producer.

Kid Culture prefers to not be in the limelight unlike his girlfriend as he’s often working behind-the-scenes as a producer and songwriter.

At just 23, he’s worked with famous musicians like Justin Bieber, Stevie Wonder, and Ty Dolla $ign, and Billie Eilish. His work even earned him a Grammy nomination in 2020 for the Best Rap Song, thanks to Cordae’s “Bad Idea,” which he co-produced. But his success doesn’t stop there.

Kid Culture was also nominated for a Grammy again in 2021 for Justin Bieber’s song “Yummy,” which he co-wrote and produced.

In January 2023, Kid Culture released his first single, “KEEP IT,” followed by the tracks “PERSISTENCE OF MEMORY,” “GOODSEX” ​and “HOW I FEEL” later that year.

Like Kid Culture, Ziegler is also well-acquainted with the arts. She’s no longer “livin’ on the dancefloor” and has instead been pursuing an acting career. Ziegler starred in the 2021 film, “The Fallout” opposite actress Jenna Ortega, and the 2023 film “Fitting In.” She’s also seemed to detach herself from the Dance Moms franchise, having sat out of Lifetime’s Dance Moms: The Reunion, which premiered May 1, 2024.

He shares a birthday with Maddie’s sister, Kenzie.

That’s right! Kid Culture is Kenzie Ziegler’s birthday twin. Both were born on June 4, which makes them Geminis.

Now is the time of new beginnings for Ziegler, especially now that she has her new Grammy-nominated boyfriend by her side, who she looks pretty smitten with. Both Kid Culture and Ziegler are thriving in their respective careers and I’m so here for this new power couple.