Breakdancing is the new Olympic sport everyone’s talking about at the 2024 Paris Olympics. And one of the athletes everyone is talking about is the youngest b-girl member of Team USA, 21-year-old, Logan Edra, otherwise known by her b-girl name, Logistx.

Edra was born and raised in Chula Vista, California. Prior to breaking, Edra was involved in numerous other sports, including soccer and tennis. She also trained to become a gymnast for five years, with the motivation from her father. However, Edra found solidarity through inspiration from local dancers including b-girl Girl Valerie, aka Val Pal. With her growing passion for breakdancing, Edra is slowly on the climb to universal acclaim as she has won numerous competitions, including being the youngest to claim the b-girl championship title at the 2021 Red Bull BC One World Final in Poland and being interviewed on the Ellen Degeneres show at age 16.

As she takes the stage at the Paris Olympics, Edra is exploding in the breaking scene. But who is she when she takes off her dancing shoes? And what is the story behind her competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics? Here are some fun facts about the emerging Gen-Z b-girl Olympic star.

Her Father Introduced Her to Breakdancing.

Edra cites her father, Herren Edra, as one of her biggest motivators and inspiration to become the person she is today. In numerous interviews, Edra has explained how her father was her primary provider during her childhood and was the one who encouraged her to try breaking. When she was 7 years old, Edra was tricked by her father into taking a class: When Edra revealed to her father that she was afraid of attending a hip-hop class, he told her he would take her to an art class instead. Little did Edra know, her father was actually taking her to a breakdancing class, an event that ended up being pivotal to her career trajectory

Most breakdancers have stage names, and Edra is no different. Shortly after Edra got really into breaking with the aid of her father, her father also gave her the nickname of “Logistx,” a play on the word “logistics.”

She Is An Instructor and Mentor.

In addition to her goal of becoming an Olympian, Edra also is a dance instructor at BreakinMia in Miami. At BreakinMia, Edra teaches her students ballet, urban dancing, funk, jazz popping, contemporary, and gymnastics.

She’s a social Advocate for Eliminating Food Insecurity.

When Edra is not breaking or mentoring others, she is a social advocate for gender equality and the alleviation of food insecurity. Edra currently is an ambassador for “@eatsplants.444”, a social media platform that is an art collective created to bring more awareness to food deserts globally.

She’s Seemingly Dating A Fellow Dancer.

According to Edra’s Instagram, she is currently dating BreakinMia dance artist, Nelson Won. On July 22, 2023, Edra wrote a heartwarming post to celebrate her partner’s birthday.

Edra once Aspired to Become a Singer

Edra posted a video to Instagram on Dec. 18, 2018, showing her childhood self singing alongside the caption: “I can’t believe this was 7 years ago! My first love even before dancing was singing. I sometimes think about what would have happened if I never found dance.”

She’s an Advocate for Mental Health.

In recent years, Edra has been vocal about her personal experiences regarding mental health, sharing inspiring messages to others who also experience depression, anxiety, and other forms of trauma.

Regardless of how Edra performs in the 2024 Paris Olympics, it looks like she’s got a lot of gold-meadl worthy things going on for herself.