The ‘Dance Moms’ Reboot Has A New Coach & She’s Just As Strict As Abby Lee Miller

Y’all, we are back to livin’ on the dance floor! On July 18, Hulu released the trailer for Dance Moms: A New Era, which premieres on Aug 9. But what even is Dance Moms: A New Era? It’s a reboot of the fan-fav, iconic show, Dance Moms, with all new moms, new dances, and oh yeah, new drama at the prestigious, competitive dance school, Studio Bleu.

There’s also a brand new coach who has her eyes set on the prize. Goodbye Abby Lee Miller and hello Glo Hampton! Hampton is Studio Bleu’s dance coach who is in it to win it. “My one and only goal is to win a national title and it starts today,” Hampton says in the trailer, making it clear that her dancers are going to work hard and train to become the best of the best.

Of course, it isn’t Dance Moms without messy drama stirred up by the mothers about all things competition-related, and Dance Moms: New Era seems to have a ton of it. Hampton is even a dance mom herself, raising a professional ballerina. Who’s more qualified for this job than her?

Hampton spoke with People in a July 18 interview about how she has “big shoes to fill,” given Miller’s legacy as the ultimate, strict dance coach. Despite taking her place, Hampton shared that there are things she wants to do differently from Miller, especially given how Abby’s become infamous for her treatment of dancers.

“Abby was able to get amazing results by demanding the best with her booming voice and scary demeanor, while I often find I get results simply with a look. My eyes say it all and my students feeling as if they have disappointed me is much more motivating than me yelling at them,” she shared.

Although Hampton admits that Miller “paved the way” by giving her students national exposure, it’s evident that she wants to lead in her own way. “I’ve spent 40 years teaching children to dance and that has prepared me for this moment,” Hampton shared. “I’m so excited to take on this next challenge competing new routines every week in hopes of winning another national title.”

Hampton is undoubtedly proud of her team, but like Miller, she finds herself not seeing eye to eye with the dance moms. “I have incredible dancers with star potential but their mothers continue to drive me insane day in and day out,” Hampton told People. “I’ve been navigating this for a long time. I’m the expert and I always make sure they remember that.” Coach Glo will definitely stop at nothing to bring home a national title for her hard-working team.