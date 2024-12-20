SZA Didn’t Drop Her ‘LANA’ Album When Expected & Fans Are Losing It

SZA’s LANA was scheduled to be released at midnight on Dec. 20, and a lot of fans didn’t waste time expressing their excitement for the deluxe edition of SOS. With the singer dropping “Saturn” and “Drive” ahead of the album’s release, many were on the edge of their seats waiting for her to give them more of that alluring aesthetic her music never fails to give. However, on the morning of Dec. 20, SZA’s LANA album was nowhere to be found. Instead, she shared an Instagram Story post that read, “Just need a few more hours for new mixes to ingest evenly across platforms… (mixes are important) Love you camp.” So when will the album be released?

Although SZA didn’t drop the album at the time at midnight, she did release the music video for “Drive” starring Ben Stiller, as well as a teaser for her other song on the album, “CRYBABY.” But of course, this wasn’t enough for fans who have been counting down the days until LANA‘s anticipated release. When the album wasn’t released at midnight on Dec. 20, many fans took to Twitter to share their feelings about the delay and TBH, a lot of these tweets are spot on.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated album release, 15 songs were supposed to be featured on LANA, although seven songs have been confirmed so far. With the album still not out, fans have expressed their frustration on X/ Twitter, which all has a similar theme: why hasn’t LANA been released yet?

SZA: Lana won’t be ready until the AM.

Me: pic.twitter.com/bzYKOM4Cne — Dennis Nguyen (@pastorpapi23) December 20, 2024

SZA made me light this blunt at midnight for absolutely nothing?? #LANA pic.twitter.com/jccI9AruId — LOUDgossip (@LOUDgossip) December 20, 2024

Me because I knew it was too good to be true that we were getting new sza so easily

#Lana #SOSDeluxe

pic.twitter.com/o2wISuZEYQ — Alexis Oteng (@alexisamponsah) December 20, 2024

To lighten up the situation a bit, some users have been making jokes about the delay of LANA. Many joked that they instantly went back to sleep when they noticed the album wasn’t out at midnight, while others aren’t surprised that they’ve been clowned by another album release.

me if opening Spotify every hour on the hour to check in SZA dropped Lana was a crime: pic.twitter.com/fL1ffINumg — kris (@forgivekris) December 20, 2024

the timeline after sza decided to delay the lana release till morning pic.twitter.com/bwXGNa004g — leo ⏾ (@quaketano) December 20, 2024

I woke up to see Sza didn’t drop Lana (SOS Deluxe) this morning like she said last night…. pic.twitter.com/4EEpP4mbxD — Sancheezzzy (@Scoby20) December 20, 2024

woke up and LANA still not out pic.twitter.com/6tiAjf3QS3 — 🌟 (@antifrosting) December 20, 2024

Honestly, some people are losing their patience… so am I!

so when is lana dropping pic.twitter.com/ImVkFHFD5p — ໊ (@dieforyous) December 20, 2024

i did ten thousand things and came back to twitter to find out sza still hasn’t released lana like omfg pic.twitter.com/xEhNQuhghZ — َ (@poveternal) December 20, 2024

LANA still isn’t out yet? Oh SZA… pic.twitter.com/HpKnZWOTIv — Tonio ♕ (@TonioDivine) December 20, 2024

I hope that we all get the LANA sooner rather than later because I refuse to enter 2025 without this project.