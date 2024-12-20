Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
SZA
SZA
@sza via Instagram + @poveternal via X
Culture > Entertainment

SZA Didn’t Drop Her ‘LANA’ Album When Expected & Fans Are Losing It

Makalah Wright

SZA’s LANA was scheduled to be released at midnight on Dec. 20, and a lot of fans didn’t waste time expressing their excitement for the deluxe edition of SOS. With the singer dropping “Saturn” and “Drive” ahead of the album’s release, many were on the edge of their seats waiting for her to give them more of that alluring aesthetic her music never fails to give. However, on the morning of Dec. 20, SZA’s LANA album was nowhere to be found. Instead, she shared an Instagram Story post that read, “Just need a few more hours for new mixes to ingest evenly across platforms… (mixes are important) Love you camp.” So when will the album be released?

Although SZA didn’t drop the album at the time at midnight, she did release the music video for “Drive” starring Ben Stiller, as well as a teaser for her other song on the album, “CRYBABY.” But of course, this wasn’t enough for fans who have been counting down the days until LANA‘s anticipated release. When the album wasn’t released at midnight on Dec. 20, many fans took to Twitter to share their feelings about the delay and TBH, a lot of these tweets are spot on. 

Ahead of the highly-anticipated album release, 15 songs were supposed to be featured on LANA, although seven songs have been confirmed so far. With the album still not out, fans have expressed their frustration on X/ Twitter, which all has a similar theme: why hasn’t LANA been released yet?

To lighten up the situation a bit, some users have been making jokes about the delay of LANA. Many joked that they instantly went back to sleep when they noticed the album wasn’t out at midnight, while others aren’t surprised that they’ve been clowned by another album release.

Honestly, some people are losing their patience… so am I!

I hope that we all get the LANA sooner rather than later because I refuse to enter 2025 without this project.

Makalah Wright is a national writer for Her Campus and has contributed largely to the wellness section of the website. So far, she has written articles based on mental health, relationships, and other wellness-related topics. She has also written personal essays about real-life experiences and she encourages readers to take inspiration or learn from it. She previously served as the fall 2024 entertainment and culture intern for Her Campus. She is a senior at the University of West Georgia, studying in public relations with a minor in music. After her undergrad, she plans to get a masters in public relations and work within the media industry. She also hopes to create her own foundation that will help with funding for the performing arts in schools. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with loved ones, shopping, traveling to new places, and drinking iced coffee. She also enjoys playing the clarinet and listening to all types of music, specifically jazz.