Election Day 2024 is finally here! Whether you’ve been looking forward to this day or dreading it, one thing that’s for sure is that this election is one of the most important of our lifetimes, and your vote matters. Every vote is important, not just for the presidential election, but for races all the way down the ballot. The choices you make on your representatives or the local amendments in your area could have lasting consequences for the next few years. That’s why it is important to take some time today to vote and let your voice be heard.

No matter what time polls close in your state, it’s important to know your rights. If you’re in line when the polls close, stay in line — you still have the right to vote. The Election Protection Hotline is also available until 11:59 p.m. ET on Election Day. You can reach the org at 866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683).

Finally, it’s important to know if you’re allowed to post photos of your ballot. Be sure to check what your state’s rules are about ballot photos before posting on social media, and when in doubt, just post a photo of your “I Voted” sticker — no need to jeopardize your vote for a silly reason!

And finally, it’s also important to know what time polls close today. Here is when the polls close in each state on the evening of Nov. 5:

Alabama: 8 p.m. ET

Alaska: 1 a.m. ET

Arizona: 9 p.m. ET

Arkansas: 8:30 p.m. ET

California: 11 p.m. ET

Colorado: 9 p.m. ET

Connecticut: 8 p.m. ET

Delaware: 8 p.m. ET

Florida: 8 p.m. ET

Georgia: 7 p.m. ET

Hawaii: 12 a.m. ET

Idaho: 11 p.m. ET (Some locations in the south close at 10 p.m. ET)

Illinois: 8 p.m. ET

Indiana: 7 p.m. ET

Iowa: 9 p.m. ET

Kansas: 9 p.m. ET (Some locations in the west close at 8 p.m. ET)

Kentucky: 7 p.m. ET

Louisiana: 9 p.m. ET

Maine: 8 p.m. ET

Maryland: 8 p.m. ET

Massachusetts: 8 p.m. ET

Michigan: 9 p.m. ET (Some locations close at 8 p.m. ET)

Minnesota: 9 p.m. ET

Mississippi: 8 p.m. ET

Missouri: 8 p.m. ET

Montana: 10 p.m. ET

Nebraska: 9 p.m. ET

Nevada: 10 p.m. ET (One location in West Wendover closes at 9 p.m. ET)

New Hampshire: Varies by municipality

New Jersey: 8 p.m. ET

New Mexico: 9 p.m. ET

New York: 9 p.m. ET

North Carolina: 7:30 p.m. ET

North Dakota: 9 p.m. ET (Some locations close at 8 p.m. ET)

Ohio: 7:30 p.m. ET

Oklahoma: 8 p.m. ET

Oregon: 11 p.m. ET (Locations in Malheur County close at 10 p.m. ET)

Pennsylvania: 8 p.m. ET

Rhode Island: 8 p.m. ET

South Carolina: 7 p.m. ET

South Dakota: 9 p.m. ET (Some locations in the east close at 8 p.m. ET)

Tennessee: 8 p.m. ET

Texas: 9 p.m. ET (Some locations close at 8 p.m. ET)

Utah: 10 p.m. ET

Vermont: 7 p.m. ET

Virginia: 7 p.m. ET

Washington: 11 p.m. ET

West Virginia: 7:30 p.m. ET

Wisconsin: 9 p.m. ET

Wyoming: 9 p.m. ET

Washington DC: 8 p.m. ET