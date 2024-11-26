Here’s Everything We Know So Far About Season 12 Of ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Patience is a virtue, and we’re all exercising this while waiting for Season 12 of Bravo’s hit series Vanderpump Rules. Bravo and the show’s star, Lisa Vanderpump, announced that the series will be returning for a new season in a press release on Nov. 26. “The last 12 years of filming have been an extraordinary run full of laughter, tears and everything in between,” Vanderpump said in the release. “I can’t thank enough those who have shared their lives. How I love you all. In the restaurant business, one shift always gives way to another. Cheers to the next generation of Vanderpump Rules.”

Alex Baskin, executive producer of the show’s production company, 32 Flavors, wrote, “What a thrill it is to build on the legacy of this series by doing it all over again. With profound appreciation for the original group and their iconic run, we can’t wait for the audience to see a dynamic new group of co-workers and friends make their way through life together.”

Vanderpump Rules’s new season comes after the show was put on a hiatus due to “Scandoval.” For those who don’t know, Scandoval occurred during Season 11 when one of the original cast members, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix, broke up after nine years together. During their relationship, some drama with co-star Rachel Leviss ensued. Throughout all of this mess, fans’ reactions were very divisive, which likely spurred the need for a restart.

When Does Vanderpump Rules Season 12 premiere?

There’s no word yet on when the season will premiere. But with filming set to begin in 2025, it could be a while before fans get Season 12.

Who’s Starring In Season 12?

To enhance the reboot, the show is returning with a whole new cast. Season 12 will star Lisa Vanderpump, the executive producer of the show, and entirely fresh faces who will become the new hosts, servers, and bartenders of her elite L.A. restaurant, SUR.

The original cast has since taken to social media to express heartfelt messages full of gratitude for the show. Madix wrote on Instagram, “I am forever grateful to be a part of such an incredible phenomenon…I’m feeling at peace with closing this chapter and I’m excited for everything that is to come.”

Meanwhile, Lala Kent captioned a series of VPR images on IG with, “Where to begin. I was a young girl from Salt Lake City who made her way to L.A. I would introduce myself as Lauren, but because my childhood best friend referred to me as Lala, my nickname quickly stuck. Sur was a place that became home. I found myself not only sipping on vodka sodas there, but behind a hostess stand… it still to this day is the most intimidating job I’ve ever had. A short time later the opportunity to be on a show called Vanderpump Rules landed in front of me. I have such mixed feelings right now. It’s no secret I do not like change. This is the exception. I want to say thank you for rocking with us for so many years. This show changed my whole life. I’m unbelievably grateful for every moment. I’m unbelievably grateful for Bravo, for NBCU, for our crew, the entire cast, and most importantly all of you. We rocked this bitch until the wheels fell off.”

I know fans can’t wait to see what Season 12 has in store.