The Meaning Behind Tyler, The Creator’s “Darling, I” Lyrics Is So Deep

CHROMAKOPIA came at a time when we needed it the most, and in true Tyler, the Creator fashion, he didn’t hold back! One song that stands true to his inner feelings is “Darling, I.” Featuring artist Tezzo Touchdown, the song talks about Tyler’s perspective on love, self-awareness, and individuality. Throughout the song, the theme of love is seen as a recurring thought in his mind, yet it’s something that he considers evaluating all the time.

In the chorus, Tyler raps, “Darling, I keep (keep falling in love) / Darling, I keep (keep falling in love) / Da-da, da, keep (keep falling in love) / Forever is too long (C’mon).” With Touchdown providing background vocals in the chorus, Tyler presents his feelings for the person he’s in love with while focusing on other things.

In the first verse, Tyler raps, “Ooh, I got a problem, I don’t know if I can change / Ooh, they wanna turn me down, but it’s just my brain / I can’t sign the dotted line / Just how long is forever?” Tyler has been open about the concept of love before in his music, but in this song, he dives into how he can’t stay true to one person for a long time as he wants to be involved with other people. In retrospect, he’s afraid of commitment and doesn’t know how to go about it.

In the second verse, he touches more on the topic of monogamy and compares this to his luxury car collection. “I drive my beamer in the summer when I’m ready to drift / LaFerrari handle better, and it’s pretty as s**t / Feel safe in the Rolls, big boy when I drive / Love ‘em all for different reasons at the same damn time / See monogamy, that s**t is not for me / One option for everybody, don’t you lie to me,” he raps. As Tyler talks about the distinctive characteristics of his cars, he compares them based on their appeal and his appreciation for them. Like relationships, he doesn’t want to commit to only one, as he’s more interested in having multiple.

Tyler continues, “Life is short, but forever is so Goddamn long / I like a long time, I’m on my own time / I love this girl though, I hit the gold mine / I am thinkin’ new crib, I’m thinkin’ two kids.” Although Tyler doesn’t love the concept of “forever” when it comes to committing to a person, he’s open to the opportunity.

The bridge of the song simplifies the overall message of the track. “Everybody’s different, you know / It’s not just sex / I get different things from different people / And I want you to explore it too (Uh) / Have those moments and experiences (Uh).” When it comes to relationships, Tyler wants more than sexual satisfaction. He doesn’t wish his partner to stay with him out of pity, and instead, he wants them to explore all kinds of love and to know themselves better as a person.

