Y’all need to check in on your friends (aka me) and say a little prayer for their bank accounts because Charli XCX and Troye Sivan are going on tour. On April 17, Charli and Troye announced their Sweat Tour in the most iconic way to their Instagram followers. The tour will take place in North America and will feature Shygirl as a special guest. So, time to get your best rave outfit ready.

The tour will begin on Sept. 14 in Detroit at Little Caesars Arena and will end on Oct. 23 in Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena. It’s a quick tour, with stops in major cities like New York, Miami, and Los Angeles. Currently, these are the only dates that have been announced, but fans are hoping that more will be added soon.

By the time the tour begins, Charli XCX’s sixth studio album Brat will be released as it’s set to come out on June 7. Sivan’s third studio album Something To Give Each Other, which dropped on Oct 13, 2023, is his latest release, and hearing this live will be everything.

I can’t think of a better duo to co-headline an arena tour together, so trust that I’ve already signed up for presale. If you’re wondering where the tour is, presale information, and more, here’s your guide.

The Sweat Tour Dates

There will be 21 stops during the tour, and it will be just over a month long.

09/14 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

09/16 Laval, Quebec – Place Bell

09/18 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

09/20 Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

09/23 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

09/25 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

09/26 Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

09/28 Boston, MA – TD Garden

09/30 Chicago, IL – United Center

10/02 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

10/03 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

10/05 Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

10/06 Orlando, FL – Kia Center

10/09 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

10/11 Denver, CO – Ball Arena

10/13 Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

10/15 Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

10/18 San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

10/20 San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

10/22 Portland, OR – Moda Center

10/23 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

If you want to hear “Von Dutch” (hopefully with an appearance from Addison Rae) live or just want more information about the tour, you can head to Charli and Troye’s official Sweat Tour website.

The Sweat Tour Ticket Presale Info

Presale begins on April 25 at 10 AM local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on April 26. If you are looking to secure tickets for this show, I highly encourage you to sign up for presale to increase your chances of getting tickets more easily.

Charli XCX does have a few solo tour dates in the UK if you’re located there. She will be joined by Shygirl as well, making stops in Manchester on Nov. 27, London on Nov. 28, Birmingham on Nov. 29, and Glasgow on Dec. 2.

This is for sure to be a tour you do not want to miss. I mean, I can’t think of anything more iconic than hearing “Yuck” and “Rush” on the same night. If you need me, I’ll be working on my outfit for this show.