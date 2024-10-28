That Trump Rally “Joke” Was Hurtful To The Entire Latinx Community

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The 2024 election has been wild to see as a Latina who loves Latin music. Over the summer, many of us saw former President Donald Trump receive endorsements from Anuel AA and Nicky Jam, leading to the uncomfortable moment of Trump misgendering Nicky Jam, who identifies as a cis male. While introducing Nicky Jam at one of his rallies, Trump said, “Do you know Nicky? She’s hot.” This awkward moment did not go unnoticed by Jam’s fans and past collaborators. As a result, Mexican rock band Maná removed their 2016 collaboration with Jam, “De Pies a Cabeza,” from all streaming services.

Maná then posted on Instagram, “MANA NO TRABAJA CON RACISTAS,” which translates to “Maná does not work with racists.” This encapsulates the solidarity and connection we feel as Latinos. We consume each other’s media, food, music, and culture. In turn, we feel strongly about how we are talked about. This initial endorsement sparked debates on the Latinos for Trump campaign and whether Trump actually knew the artists he used to appeal to Latinos before the rally. It’s clear that he did not, and he missed the mark trying to get the Latinx vote.

Fast forward to Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 27. Things still didn’t work out for Trump in terms of the Latinx vote. During the rally, comedian Tony Hinchcliffe took the stage to deliver 12 minutes of so-called “jokes.” Among these jokes were lines about receiving migrants with open hands and then shooing them away, Latinos who love making babies, and perhaps the most damning, a joke about Puerto Rico.

Although Hinchcliffe believes that the “Republicans are the party with the good sense of humor,” the joke was met with a lukewarm response. Hinchcliffe said, “I don’t know if you guys know this, but there’s literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think it’s called Puerto Rico.”

Although I’m not Puerto Rican and my point of view may differ from those that are, I’m a Latina, and I have seen and heard similar anti-Latino rhetoric come from the Trump campaign since I was 16. As a Latina, I can see that the issues closest to me are dismissed and sometimes completely opposed by the Trump campaign. My experience as a Mexican immigrant largely influences how I have gone about life: the college I attended, the major I chose, the relationships I’ve built, and the line of work I do. Latinos, and — more specifically — Gen Z Latinos are taking a stand, and making our voices heard.

Hinchcliffe’s comparison of Puerto Rico to trash shows how not only Puerto Ricans but Latinos may be viewed as a whole by the Republican Party. To them, it seems like we are disposable and a nuisance. This, coupled with the gross remarks about how Latinos “love making babies,” undermines the work that this vast community does — from hospitality to agriculture to food. Latinos are the backbone of many industries. Yet when election time rolls around, we are constantly diminished to invaders and something to get rid of.

Following the offensive jokes Hinchcliffe made at the Trump rally, a few Latin artists took a stand to show that they will not put up with these remarks. Bad Bunny, along with other Latin music legends like Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin, Marc Anthony, and Luis Fonsi, came out to endorse or reinforce their endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Not long after Trump’s rally, Hinchcliffe replied to the outrage on X. “These people have no sense of humor,” he wrote. “Wild that a vice presidential candidate would take time out of his ‘busy schedule’ to analyze a joke taken out of context to make it seem racist. I love Puerto Rico and vacation there. I made fun of everyone… watch the whole set. I’m a comedian, Tim… might be time to change your tampon.”

These people have no sense of humor. Wild that a vice presidential candidate would take time out of his “busy schedule” to analyze a joke taken out of context to make it seem racist. I love Puerto Rico and vacation there. I made fun of everyone…watch the whole set. I’m a… https://t.co/VFxHRcdv5k — Tony Hinchcliffe (@TonyHinchcliffe) October 27, 2024

I didn’t see or hear anything that would have made Hinchcliffe’s joke not racist, but his note about Puerto Rico confirms what I mentioned before. Some people, like Hinchcliffe, view Puerto Rico as a commodity — something they can visit and leave behind — a place they don’t consider part of the United States. A place that can be disposed of and forgotten about until they need a vacation spot.

I know I’ll be thinking of these remarks when filling out my electoral ballot.