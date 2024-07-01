Y’all, Taylor Swift Sang “Clara Bow” For The First Time Live In Dublin & Stevie Nicks Got To Witness It

On June 30, Taylor Swift performed her last Eras Tour show in Dublin. At the show, legend and Fleetwood Mac member Stevie Nicks was spotted in the VIP tent.

Before Swift began her surprise song segment, she spoke about Nicks, saying, “She’s a hero of mine and also someone that I can tell her any secret and she’d never tell anybody. She’s really helped me through so much over the years. I’m talking about Stevie Nicks.”

After speaking, Swift paid tribute to Nicks by singing her song “Clara Bow” from her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, and mashing it up with Red’s “The Lucky One,” on guitar. In case you weren’t aware, both of these songs are known for describing being in the limelight. “Clara Bow” describes one’s descent into fame, referring to past icons who have paved the way for fellow “It-Girl” celebs such as Nicks. “The Lucky One” describes entering fame — wide-eyed and naive — and being told you should feel “lucky,” but in reality, feeling the opposite.

For the piano segment, Swift played, “You’re On Your Own, Kid” from her album Midnights. Many found this song to also be a tribute to Nicks as well as her friend and former Fleetwood Mac member, Christine McVie. At Nicks’ show on May 23, 2023, she thanked Swift, saying the song describes the sadness of how she feels. Nicks described her relationship with McVie, saying, “When it was the two of us, the two of us were on our own, kids. We always were, and now, I’m having to learn to be on my own, kid, by myself. You helped me do that. Thank you.”

Nicks and Swift have supported one another publicly over the years in the sweetest ways. Nicks even wrote a poem for The Tortured Poets Department, found in physical copies of the album. The poem reads, “He was in love with her/ Or at least she thought so/ She was broken hearted/ Maybe he was too/ Neither of them knew/ He really can’t answer her/He’s afraid of her/ He’s hiding from her/ And he knows — that he’s hurting her/ She tells the truth/ She writes about it/ She’s an informer/ He’s an x-lover/ There’s nothing there for her/ She’s already gone.” She then dedicated the poem to Swift, writing, “For T – and me.”

Swift’s performances of “Clara Bow/The Lucky One” and “You’re On Your Own, Kid” easily melted fans’ hearts. Many Swifties took to X, formerly Twitter, to share their love for the performance.

i’m sorry i’m just getting so emotional thinking about taylor singing “you look like stevie nicks in this light” and stevie singing back to her “you look like taylor swift in this light” like — pamela au gratin 🧀 (@tisthepamseason) June 30, 2024

oh my brain chemistry has been permanently altered after seeing her sing the last verse of clara bow, live. “you’ve got edge, she never did” said to a world that’s currently debating who her pop girl “successor” should be… chills pic.twitter.com/uhEadju1vZ — drew ♑︎ (@repiscrumbling) July 1, 2024

Stevie Nicks recording Taylor sing Clara Bow. Being a swiftie is the only entertainment I’ll ever need. This is epicpic.twitter.com/ubxqZuOa5O — ashley 🫶 (@the13manuscript) July 1, 2024

Many found the support these two talented women have for one another to be empowering and inspiring. Taylor Swift’s homage to Stevie Nicks undoubtedly made this performance unforgettable.