‘Tis the season to make the holidays your whole personality. From going to see Christmas lights to sugar cookie decorating with your besties, the holidays are filled with activities to keep you busy — and to bless your feed. That’s right, there’s nothing better than an Instagram photo dump filled with Christmas cheer. The only thing you need is a matching Instagram caption to fit all the vibes.

There’s only one place to look for poetic, creative holiday caption inspo and that’s none other than the songwriting queen herself, Taylor Swift. Swift might be the epitome of fall, but let’s not forget, she literally grew up on a Christmas tree farm (and wrote an absolute bop about it, too). She also has songs with nods to her love for the holiday season like the opening line to “Lover.” Swift’s songs can encapsulate the feelings of when you see the first fall of snow or the holiday nights spent with besties around the fireplace. So look no further, here are 25 Taylor Swift holiday lyrics for your Christmas Instagram captions.

We can leave the Christmas lights up ’til January —“Lover” Imagine this caption under a photo of you and your S.O. after you decorated your first apartment together. Cheeks pink in the twinklin’ lights— “So High School” You’ll need some red lips to match those rosy cheeks. ‘Tis the damn season —“‘Tis the damn season” Straight to the point. Soon they’ll have the nerve to deck the halls — “Champagne Problems” This is perfect when you want to show off your decorating skills (and how competitive you are). Dom Perignon, you brought it —“Champagne Problems” GNO meets the holidays. In my heart is a Christmas tree farm —“Christmas Tree Farm” Grab your bestie or S.O. and do a photo shoot while you pick out the perfect tree. Sweet dreams of Holly and ribbon —“Christmas Tree Farm” Hair ribbons are in, and so is this caption. It’s giving Eloise at Christmastime. What if ribbons and bows didn’t mean a thing? —”Christmas Must Be Something More” You see the vision. Under the mistletoe, watching the fire glow, and telling me, “I love you.” —“Christmas Tree Farm” It’s cuffing season, y’all! Baby, baby, Merry Christmas to you —“Christmas Tree Farm” There’s nothing better than a versatile caption that fits your annual Christmas post and acts as a subtle message to your crush. Picture perfect, shiny family. Holiday, peppermint candy —“Midnight Rain” This caption makes the mandatory family Christmas card photoshoots a little bit more tolerable. I go back to December all the time —“Back to December (Taylor’s Version)” Year-round, I’m mentally in December where everything is merry and bright. P.S. This is perfect for your end-of-December photo dump. I walked through the door with you. The air was cold —“All too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” Caption this for your first photo of you and your long-distance S.O. back home for the holidays. I still remember the first fall of snow —“All too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” FYI, you’re never too old to make snow angels, so go out there, snag a pic, caption it with this, and live your best life. (Meanwhile, I’m crying from Florida.) Snow on the beach —“Snow on the Beach ft. Lana Del Rey” For the people who are lucky enough to live where it actually snows on the beach. Would you still wanna kiss without mistletoe? — “Christmas Must Be Something More” There’s nothing wrong with being a little bit more naughty than nice. You start to talk about the movies that your family watches every single Christmas —“Begin Again (Taylor’s Version)” This is for your movie nights with your family or S.O. By the way, How the Grinch Stole Christmas is the best Christmas movie — fight me on this. Christmas lights glisten —“The Moment I Knew (Taylor’s Version)” Save this for when you romanticize your Christmas light outing. There’s glitter on the floor after the party —“New Year’s Day” Forget about Sunday scaries, the Christmas party scaries are even worse. But I’m a fire, and I’ll keep your brittle heart warm — “Peace” Bless your feed with a fire holiday selfie. They picked out a home and called it Holiday House — “The Last Great American Dynasty” For the Instagram picture with your roommates who make your apartment feel like home. You two are dancing in a snow globe, ’round and ’round —“You are in Love (Taylor’s Version)” You + your S.O. + dancing to holiday songs in the snow = Pinterest-worthy content Hey December —“Evermore” For the girlies who like to keep their captions simple. It’s getting cold, I’ve got my big coat on —“The Best Day (Taylor’s Version)” A moment for the winter coat.

Whether you’re more of a self-love Instagrammer or photo dump extraordinaire, Swift’s discography has something for every caption vibe. Grab your coat, put on those mittens, and snap those pics —- your feed is waiting.

This article was originally published on December 14, 2023.