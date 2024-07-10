The Internet Can’t Keep It Together Now That ‘Shrek 5’ Is Officially Happening

It’s officially time to return back to the swamp! On June 9, it was announced that a Shrek 5 film with Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz will be making its way to theaters. Much like the land of Far Far Away, the film has a far far away release date of July 1, 2026, but this doesn’t mean I and many Shrek fans aren’t filled with excitement to see our what our favorite ogres and donkey have gotten up to.

The Shrek franchise began with the first film in 2001, with the sequels Shrek 2, Shrek the Third, and Shrek Forever After, released in 2004, 2007, and 2010 respectively. If you need a refresher, Shrek Forever After followed Shrek as he struggled with the responsibilities and stress of being a husband and father while feeling nostalgic for the days when everyone feared him and he was alone in his swamp. Tricked by Rumpelstiltskin, Shrek signed a contract that lead him to be whisked away to an alternate reality where everything was different and he realized he preferred the life he had. Thankfully, Fiona still fell in love with him and they live happily ever after.

In addition to the original film, the franchise also has spin-off films about Puss in Boots, like 2011’s Puss in Boots and 2022’s Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,. It’s still unknown if Antonio Banderas is going to reprise his role as Puss In Boots in Shrek 5.

Outside of the film’s release date and the returning cast members, not much is known about what is in store for Shrek 5, but that hasn’t stopped people on X (formally Twitter) from sharing what they think.

Many fans of the original franchise are excited for this installment and have no shame in being fully-grown adults going to see an animated film marketed towards kids. In fact, there have been plenty of memes about it.

Me watching Shrek 5 in theaters: pic.twitter.com/iLFl7oBGV2 — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) June 29, 2024

Late night thought #1: Shrek 4 released when I was 4 years old. When shrek 5 releases, I’ll be 2 months away from turning 20. Excuse me while I go and have an existential crisis until I eventually fall asleep, only to have said existential crisis AGAIN the next day. — AG 💜 | ROAD TO 10K (@AGgamesOrMusic) July 10, 2024

one of the first films i saw in the theatre was shrek and i am gonna be 32 years old for shrek 5 pic.twitter.com/atKVbIHxMC — ❄️ (@lilbubseungyoon) July 9, 2024

Me in the Theatres fighting all of y’all to get the best seats on July 1, 2026#Shrek5 pic.twitter.com/6VZbuBpNIg — HMK (@HMKilla) July 9, 2024

EVERYONE on Twitter after the Shrek 5 announcement pic.twitter.com/pyI0REpCpM — Redd (@ReddCinema) July 9, 2024

This is how they should’ve announced Shrek 5: pic.twitter.com/tMD59gQqkR — ed (@erar97) July 10, 2024

Posts have also resurfaced from 2022 and 2023 after Puss in Boots: The Last Wish came out because the film ended with Puss telling Perrito, his dog companion, “Off to find new adventures! And to see some old friends,” before it pans to the iconic “Far Far Away” sign. This proves that Shrek 5 has been in the works for a while.

Those Shrek references in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish are the best thing that happen in the movie, knowing that the director actually care for the Shrek franchise and put in a lot of love in these scenes. It gives a good connection with these films and pave the way for Shrek 5! pic.twitter.com/zqxyVHpGa8 — 🍉Terry Penguin/SuperMarioFan65🍉 (@AxelGoldfarb1) August 2, 2023

saw the latest Puss n Boots movie “The Last Wish” yesterday, and it teases a connected Shrek 5 movie or at least a movie based in Far Far Away including Puss’ “old friends” not gonna lie, I am so hype for a rejuvenation of the Shrek IP. also the film is great go see it! pic.twitter.com/H25ww5RYG0 — Lorien Gugich 🔜 Gamescom (@LoriiPops) January 29, 2023

me when they teased shrek 5 at the end of the new puss in boots pic.twitter.com/2Iok2z3LOg — angie✨️ (@useyourdrill) January 24, 2023

Shrek 5 may seem like it’s far far away now, but I’m sure time will fly by and next thing we know, we’ll be seeing our favorite animated fairy tale characters on the big screen once again. If you need me in the meantime, I will be listening to Jennifer Saunder’s cover of “Holding Out For a Hero” from Shrek 2, as well as “All Star ” by Smashmouth and wearing my Shrek ears.