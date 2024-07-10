Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
The Internet Can’t Keep It Together Now That ‘Shrek 5’ Is Officially Happening

It’s officially time to return back to the swamp! On June 9, it was announced that a Shrek 5 film with Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz will be making its way to theaters.  Much like the land of Far Far Away, the film has a far far away release date of July 1, 2026, but this doesn’t mean I and many Shrek fans aren’t filled with excitement to see our  what our favorite ogres and donkey have gotten up to. 

The Shrek franchise began with the first film in 2001, with the sequels Shrek 2, Shrek the Third, and Shrek Forever After, released in 2004, 2007, and 2010 respectively. If you need a refresher, Shrek Forever After followed Shrek as he struggled with the responsibilities and stress of being a husband and father while feeling nostalgic for the days when everyone feared him and he was alone in his swamp. Tricked by Rumpelstiltskin, Shrek signed a contract that lead him to be whisked away to an alternate reality where everything was different and he realized he preferred the life he had. Thankfully, Fiona still fell in love with him and they live happily ever after. 

In addition to the original film, the franchise also has spin-off films about Puss in Boots, like 2011’s Puss in Boots and 2022’s Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,. It’s still unknown if Antonio Banderas is going to reprise his role as Puss In Boots in Shrek 5

Outside of the film’s release date and the returning cast members, not much is known about what is in store for Shrek 5, but that hasn’t stopped people on X (formally Twitter) from sharing what they think.

Many fans of the original franchise are excited for this installment and have no shame in being fully-grown adults going to see an animated film marketed towards kids. In fact, there have been plenty of memes about it. 

Posts have also resurfaced from 2022 and 2023 after Puss in Boots: The Last Wish came out because the film ended with Puss telling  Perrito, his dog companion, “Off to find new adventures! And to see some old friends,” before it pans to the iconic “Far Far Away” sign. This proves that Shrek 5 has been in the works for a while. 

Shrek 5 may seem like it’s far far away now, but I’m sure time will fly by and next thing we know,  we’ll be seeing our favorite animated fairy tale characters on the big screen once again. If you need me in the meantime, I will be listening to Jennifer Saunder’s cover of “Holding Out For a Hero” from Shrek 2, as well as “All Star ” by Smashmouth and wearing my Shrek ears. 

