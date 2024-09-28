Finished ‘The Perfect Couple’ On Netflix? Here Are 5 Similar Shows To Watch Next

Netflix released its latest murder mystery series The Perfect Couple on Sept. 5 and it had viewers on the edge of their seats. To catch y’all up, The Perfect Couple follows a wealthy family in Nantucket, and the wedding between main characters Amelia (Eve Hewson) and Benji (Billy Howle), which is ruined due to Amelia’s friend Merritt (Meghann Fahy) getting murdered. After Merritt’s body is found following the wedding ceremony, the family becomes prime suspects in a murder investigation.

With the show leaving off on a cliffhanger fans are eager to find out who Merritt’s murderer could be in a potential Season 2. In the meantime, if you want to find something similar to watch to fill that Perfect Couple void, check out these similar shows.

1. The White Lotus On Max

Can’t get enough of murder mysteries? Then, The White Lotus is the show for you! The Max series features a star-studded cast that takes place at a fictional luxury resort in Maui for Season 1 and Italy for Season 2. Each season, the characters are met with dark twists and turns that ultimately lead to a final murder scene.

With Season 3 expecting to premiere sometime in 2025, it’s best to catch the first two seasons now if you’re on a murder mystery kick.

2. Big Little Lies on Max

Like The Perfect Couple, this show also carries a murder mystery plotline. Based on the novel of the same time, Max’s Big Little Lies takes place in California and portrays a group of five mothers whose lives are turned upside down when a murder takes place at an elementary school fundraiser. Starring Reese Witherspoon, Zoë Kravitz, and Shailene Woodley, this murder mystery will for sure become your new favorite.

3. Tell Me Lies on Hulu

A show about college drama and toxic relationships? Sign me up! Hulu’s Tell Me Lies features a ton of mystery and crime within its storyline, following main characters Lucy (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen (Jackson White) as their toxic relationship follows them throughout the years.

The second season premiered on Sept. 4, and if you want to indulge in a show with drama, mystery, and tumultuous relationships, this is the perfect show for you.

4. Nine Perfect Strangers on hulu

Nine Perfect Strangers on Hulu follows a group of nine people who are staying at a wellness resort in hopes of becoming better versions of themselves. However, the resort is met with a bunch of mystery, crime, and all of the drama that comes along with it.

5. Apples Never Falls on Peacock

Another interesting show that ends on a mysterious note! Peacock’s Apples Never Falls follows the Delaney family who are forced to confront their secrets after Joy, the mother, goes missing and Stan, the father, becomes the prime suspect.

If you’re a murder mystery fan, these shows will definitely keep you on the edge of your seat until there’s a new show like The Perfect Couple to obsess over.