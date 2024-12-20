The Advice Sarah Jeffery Got From Kerry Washington Is Now On Her Bucket List

In Her Campus’ series Next Question, we rapid-fire interview emerging Gen Z talent about what it’s like to rule over the internet. This month, actress Sarah Jeffery is in the hot seat to answer our burning questions.

Portraying different characters is literally the job for Sarah Jeffery, but no role has hit closer to home for her than playing Dolores Washington in Tyler Perry’s latest film, The Six Triple Eight. “It’s the first time I’ve really played what I am, which is a biracial woman who has the experience of being white in some spaces while being absolutely not white,” Jeffery exclusively tells Her Campus. “For me, [Dolores’s] line in the story is that she’s mistaken for being white, and she has no problem correcting those who mistake that. She’s proud of her heritage and who she is, and that gave me permission to do the same in my personal life.”

The Six Triple Eight, which premiered on Dec. 20 on Netflix, follows the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, aka the first all-female and all-Black battalion in World War II. With the many contributions the battalion made to the war in the 1940s, Jeffery was honored to be part of a film recognizing the impact the women had. “I hadn’t done anything like this before, which is super exciting as an actor, and also a person who loves hearing about history that hasn’t been told,” she says.

A lot of research went into Jeffery’s preparation for her role as Dolores. “[I was] reading as many articles as I could,” she says. “Looking at the footage and soaking up their physical characteristics, and the fact that these women came in all colors and sizes and personalities.”

While portraying Dolores and showcasing the battalion’s untold story was enjoyable for Jeffery, getting to work closely with Perry and Kerry Washington (who plays Major Charity Adams) was something she’ll always cherish. “Tyler is so smart, knows what he wants, and is so creative and passionate. He really made sure that I felt like I could take liberties with the character, which is great,” she says. “And Kerry is just an incredible leading lady. She’s so giving, and had this sage wisdom and advice for all of us.”

The best piece of advice Washington gave Jeffery? “I remember telling her that as an actor, I still get really nervous, and I have to do a lot of work to get out of my head and into the present moment. Her suggestion was, ‘I really think you should do theater. Doing live productions would be something that would scare you, and for that reason, would be something you should do,’” Jeffery recalls. “That’s something that is now on my bucket list.”

The Six Triple Eight is all about giving credit where it’s due, which is a message Jeffery hopes viewers take away from the film. “We’re in a really tough time politically … Black women are still the backbone of our country, and just giving them their flowers, not just for then, but for now,” she says. “The ladies of The Six Triple Eight were underappreciated, undervalued, and mocked. They didn’t have to serve a country that hated them, but they did, and that continues now. I just want people to remember that.”

These responses have been edited for length and clarity.

What’s a dream role of yours?

I would love to do an action film. I love the Marvel Cinematic Universe. I would just love to be a part of that universe and play a superhero.

What’s an affirmation you live by?

I have a lot of mantras I like to repeat to myself, but I think “What will be, will be” is one of my favorites. “Leading with kindness” is another one.

Who was your Top Artist on Spotify Wrapped this year?

Taylor Swift. It was literally top to bottom of the queen herself.

What’s your favorite Descendants song?

I may be biased but I have to say “Queen of Mean.” “Good To Be Bad” is another, and I also love “Rotten to the Core.” It’s too hard to choose just one!

What’s a guilty pleasure you love to indulge in?

The Turmeric Crush smoothie from Erewhon. It’s $20, which is really silly for a smoothie, but that’s why it’s a guilty pleasure!

How do you take your coffee?

My go-to right now is an iced hazelnut latte with half oat, half almond milk, and half sweet. But I do switch it up a lot and get matcha, too!

What traditional Canadian food would you recommend people try at least once?

It has to be poutine. It’s a must.

What are you looking forward to in 2025?

I’m looking forward to a new chapter in the film industry. The opportunity to do more independent projects and find stories I’m really passionate about. I’m excited for what’s on the horizon in terms of new stories.