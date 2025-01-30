Rydel Funk Had Her Fourth Baby & The Name Is… Definitely Unique

Well, it looks like Ross Lynch is a new uncle (again)! His sister Rydel Funk and her husband, Capron Funk, welcomed their fourth child, a baby girl, on Jan. 27. Rydel and her husband are no strangers to giving their kids very unique names, so leading up to their fourth child’s birth, many fans wondered what this baby’s name would be. In an Instagram post posted shared on Jan. 29, Rydel finally shared her baby’s name with the world, captioning her post, “𝓢𝓾𝓰𝓪𝓻 𝓛𝓸𝓿𝓮𝓻 𝓕𝓾𝓷𝓴1-27-25 12:02am 8.8lbs.” She added, “Sugar Lover Girl is what my daddy has called me my entire life 🥹🥰 so basically he named her haha passing on my nickname to my baby Sugar! 💜”

After welcoming her first baby, Rydel became known for giving her children “obscure” names that are not at all traditional baby names. After their third baby was born, fans started catching on that all Rydel children’s names started with an “S.” Sugar is the fourth Funk child along with her siblings, Super, Sweetie, and Storm, which were all names that shook fans when they first were revealed. When Rydel announced the newest Funk baby’s name, fans were shocked, but not surprised.

Though many had their concerns around the name, Rydel’s post still garnered much love and support. “OMG she’s soo cute congratulations ✨✨💜💜,” one person commented while someone else wrote,, “I love this so much Rydelly!!! Sweetie gets her sister 💜 Congrats Funk fam🥹😭.” Despite the support, some fans were gagged at the name after holding out hope that Rydel would give her fourth child a more “normalized” name.

Though I can’t say I’d name my own child “Sugar,” I think that as long as Rydel is enjoying time with her newborn, that’s all that’s important.