ICYMI, TikTokers Are Sharing The Cringe-Worthy Lengths They Went To Impress A Crush & I’m CTFU

Have you ever “lost your mind” when trying to impress your crush? You can be honest because people on TikTok sure have.

ICYMI, there’s a new trend going around TikTok of users sharing their most embarrassing attempts at catching their crush’s attention, using the lyrics “I remember when I lost my mind” from the 2006 song “Crazy” by Gnarls Barkley.

In these videos, TikTokers show old pictures or videos of their past cringy and embarrassing attempts to impress their crush. These attempts have ranged from singing songs, learning choreography, feigning knowledge of the most niche interests, and more – all in the name of love.

TikTok users are reveling in past humiliation and coping with it in the best way possible — by laughing at their (slightly questionable) past decisions. TikTok has created a safe haven for those who have reflected upon their most desperate, cringe-worthy moments for one’s affection. This trend has made it evident that humiliating yourself for your crush is less something to be ashamed of, and more of a rite of passage. What’s devotion if not completely altering your personality and embarrassing yourself for a speckle of your crush’s attention?

One brave soldier shared how she turned into a professional Bruno Mars cover artist just to impress her crush. She then sent the video to her crush’s mom. We’ve all been there, right?

Another video noted the dangers of being down bad as the creator showed off her professional makeup skills for her crush – which was undoubtedly flawless and hilarious.

In one hilarious video, someone shared how she dressed up as a vampire to impress her crush. Who hasn’t? One comment read, “I’m starting to think our crushes set us up for these to see if we’d fall for it (we did).” If you don’t look back at your past attempts to impress your crush and cringe, then you had to have been doing it all wrong.

If there’s one takeaway from this trend (besides the fact that these videos are so entertaining that they can be watched for hours on end), it’s that if you ever feel like you embarrassed yourself to impress your crush, you are absolutely not alone.