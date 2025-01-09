Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo

If you’re scrolling through TikTok and you come across a video with a sound that starts with “If you just opened this, like I told you to…” just know that you’re in for a wild ride. This audio (which, fair warning, is vulgar!) began trending on TikTok in early 2025, but it’s actually quoting a wildly viral moment that happened over a decade ago. So, if you’ve been seeing this TikTok trend but don’t know the backstory, here’s the tea.

The year is 2013. The sorority is Delta Gamma — specifically, the DG at the University of Maryland. Rebecca Martinson, then-chairperson of her chapter was, in no uncertain terms, pissed off. So, she did what many incense Greek life members did during a time before receipts, proof, and timelines were top of mind for everyone at every moment: she wrote an email. 

Beginning with the aforementioned iconic line: “If you just opened this, like I told you to…” Martinson goes on to explain in explicit and excruciatingly detail how her sorority is boring and (gasp) not connecting well with frats at their schools. beyond messing up in front of frats. The email is wildly offensive and insulting, though not necessarily rare for that time period. However, what made it stand out was the fact that it got leaked. 

@coolestgirlintheworld777

my musical theater memorization skills never fail me. i wonder what this queen is up to now

♬ original sound – Viciousheadbutt

The virality that followed Martinson’s decision to press “send” cannot be overstated. The message made the rounds on mega-popular cultural commentary sites of the time like Gawker and Deadspin. Michael Shannon, an actor in such films as Take Shelter and Knives Out, read the email on the comedy website Funny or Die, which took the email to a whole new level of fame. (And yes, that’s whose voice you’re hearing in the now-trending TikTok audio all these years later.)

As for Martinson? Well, she lost her place as chairperson after that email. But then again, her email is even credited for inspiring Emma Roberts’s character in “Scream Queens.” So, you know, there’s that.

Eliza Disbrow

Washington '26

Eliza Disbrow is a junior at the University of Washington, majoring in European Studies with a double minor in Spanish and business. Eliza is a writer for both the University of Washington chapter and for National HerCampus, covering a variety of topics, from music, books, politics, to anime. Beyond Her Campus, Eliza serves as the co-president of the University of Washington Euro Club. In her free time, Eliza can be seen taking in the sights of Seattle on any of the available forms of public transportation, normally with a book in hand and headphones in her ears. She plays guitar and bass, mainly as an excuse to play either Fall Out Boy or Ghost to family and friends. Additionally, she is perhaps the number-one super fan of "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver," somehow able to quote or recall episodes ranging from the most recent release or from three years ago.