After days of new developments surrounding Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell’s unexpected breakup, her sister has officially entered the chat. As many people already know, James took to his Instagram on Jan. 16 to announce that he and Kirkconnell had split after four years together. The former Bachelor lead shared a photo of him and Kirkconnell first meeting on the show alongside a religious caption seemingly lightening the blow of it all. “Father God, give Rachael and I strength to mend our broken hearts. Give us a peace about this decision to end our relationship that transcends worldly understanding,” James wrote. “Shower our friends and family with kindness and love to comfort us. And remind us that our Joy comes from you, Lord.”

The post was met with an immediate response from fans but as of Jan. 21, there’s been no word from Kirkconnell, which feels weird, right? If your partner posts a breakup post and tags you, wouldn’t you respond or give your side of the story in your own post?

Since the news of James and Kirkconnell’s breakup, fans have shared their theories about the split online. TikToker Gabby White created a video of her own speculations surrounding the breakup the same day as the announcement, sharing her speculatory points and belief that James’s IG was hacked.

However, according to Rachael’s sister, Trinity Kirkconnell, James actually was *not* hacked as Trinity spilled some major tea about the breakup online. Apparently, Trinity commented on a post to confirm speculations surrounding Rachael not being included in James’s decision to announce their breakup. She wrote, “Yea so they were still together when he was posting all that…just to give some perspective on the timeline of things.”

Alongside the timeline confirmation, Trinity commented, “try 3 hours,” under another post that read, “I’m sorry so they were broken up for less than 15 hours before he announced it?!?” Her comments have left fans with so many questions and their investments running deep.

On top of all of this, Deuxmoi shared a clip of James and Kirkconnell at Shibayu Crossing in Tokyo, Japan on Jan. 13 on Instagram, just three days before James’s breakup post. The pair looked pretty cozy, making me assume that Kirkconnell had no idea what was to come.

As of Jan. 21, Kirkconnell has yet to respond to the breakup, but her sister has given fans some clarifications on the split. All I know is that I cannot wait for more tea to be spilled because this drama is piping hot!