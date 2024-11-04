PSA: Don’t Answer “Yes” To This Question If You Want To Date Olivia Rodrigo

Pop stars are *just* like us and also need tools to dodge walking red flags in the dating world. One star who’s always been candid about navigating love and romance, especially in her music, is none other than Olivia Rodrigo. In a Nov. 1 interview with Netflix, Rodrigo revealed a dating red flag and the one question she asks first dates, that could either make or break their time together.

The clip, which is in promotion for Olivia Rodrigo: Guts World Tour, first shows Rodrigo talking about the iconic tank tops she wore during each show. Rodrigo donned a new top every show with phrases like “Carrie Bradshaw AF,” “Dump Him,” and “Liv Laugh Love.”

Rodrigo also shared in the clip that Sex and the City is one of her favorite shows, and when asked if she was Team Big or Team Aidan — referring to Carrie Bradshaw’s love interests — she said that she’s firmly Team Aidan. “Mr. Big sucks,” she said. “But we’ve all dated guys like that. You can’t let them go.”

Rodrigo then revealed how she picks up on red flags while on dates. “This is a very oddly specific question that I ask guys on first dates,” she said. “I always ask them if they think that they would want to go to space. And if they say yes, I don’t date them. I just think if you want to go to space, you’re a little too full of yourself. I think it’s just weird.” TBH, I totally get what she means.

Rodrigo has always been vulnerable about love in her music, which has definitely been a driving factor for her relatability among young women in particular. When reflecting on her debut album, Sour, with Variety in Aug. 2021, Rodrigo stated, “I write about what I know and what I am feeling intensely. The album is about heartbreak, but I think all the songs are sort of a different aspect of heartbreak.” She also shared, “A big part of growing up is going through your first love and first heartbreak, and that was definitely reflected in the album.”

Rodrigo has consistently created heartbreaking ballads, continuing into her sophomore album, Guts, in songs such as “logical” and “vampire.” In Rodrigo’s Guts (spilled), which was released on Mar. 22, she shared her first love song, “so american,” as a love letter to her boyfriend, Louis Partridge (who must not have goals of going to space). Partridge has been seen supporting Rodrigo on tour and even included a picture of Rodrigo onstage at a show in the Philippines on his Instagram on Oct. 6 which had all of her fans swooning.

TBH, I’m taking notes from Rodrigo and will now be asking that question on every first date I go on until I find my own Louis Partridge.