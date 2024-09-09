Nikocado Avocado Just Pulled Off The Biggest Social Experiment The Internet’s Ever Seen

YouTuber Nikocado Avocado is no stranger to causing an internet frenzy. ICYMI, on Sept. 6, Avocado (whose real name is Nicholas Perry) had the entire internet shook after he posted a video revealing his weight-loss progress. Avocado is a known Mukbang YouTuber, who grew to fame for consuming large amounts of food while being a loud and dramatic character on camera.

In his video titled “Two Steps Ahead,” which now has over 30 million views, Perry debuted his slim appearance, sharing that he lost over 250 pounds. Of course, fans questioned how he lost so much weight while still posting his mukbang videos.

In Perry’s video, he called his transformation the “greatest social experiment of my entire life,” sharing that watching and reading growing speculation about him online felt as if he were “monitoring ants on an ant farm.” In the video, Perry stated that he “woke up from a very long dream.”

The title of Perry’s video shares a similar line from a video of his from February 2022. The video was originally titled “The Best Burger I’ve Ever Had,” but has since been changed to “Two Steps Ahead • Original, 2022.” Many fans believe that this is when Perry began his weight loss journey. He even pinned a comment of his that read, “You are exactly where I want you,” highlighting how this social experiment of his has been meticulously planned.

In his Sept. 6 video, Perry elaborated upon taking the backseat in watching the continued judgment about him online while he was in the midst of his weight loss journey. Perry stated in his video that, “…just yesterday people were calling me ‘fat’ and ‘sick’ and ‘boring’ and ‘irrelevant.’ People are the most messed up creatures on the entire planet and yet I’ve managed to be two steps ahead of everyone. The joke’s on you.”

Perry posted a video titled “hi.” on his second channel, Nikocado Avocado 2, on Sept. 6. In this video, he revealed that he hadn’t recorded a video in two years, so every upload posted within that window had been pre-recorded. He also mentioned that he will now be posting regularly on his second channel as opposed to his first.

Obviously, everyone who’s chronically online (including myself) was shook. Many took to social media to share their thoughts on Avocado’s mind blowing transformation and social experiment.

nikocado avocado single-handedly fooled the entire internet by making thousands if not millions ON PRE RECORDED CONTENT?? while he was working on his health and weight loss journey ?? this is insane this man might just be a fucking mastermind pic.twitter.com/HQRyJ0sOxZ — milk 🕯️ (@milkkcaals) September 7, 2024

He pre-recorded years worth of videos while secretly losing all of his weight as a social experiment, raking in a bunch of attention and money. Nikocado Avocado is a genius 🫢#nikocadoavocado pic.twitter.com/vtUWaNQ92C — EpicEntertainments (@TrueWaveVibe) September 8, 2024

nikocado avocado breaks the internet yet again — ♏︎ (@duttylana) September 9, 2024

Nikocado Avocado proved that he’s always two steps ahead, and all I can say is I’m excited to see what’s in store for this new era of his.