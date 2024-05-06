ICYMI, The Latest Drake Diss Track Has Fans Making Up Their Own Lyrics

ICYMI, there’s beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar and it doesn’t look like there’s an ending in store anytime soon. This beef dates back over a decade, but things really started to pick up in 2015 and 2016 when Drake and Kendrick released diss tracks about each other. They started feuding way before this, but their drama recently came to a head over a series of diss tracks. Now, there’s a new installment in this ongoing drama and it involves producer Metro Boomin.

Recently, Lamar and Drake’s beef resurfaced. In late 2023, J.Cole was featured on Drake’s track “First Person Shooter,” where they both boasted about their achievements. Cole brought up Kendrick and called himself, Drake, and Kendrick “the big three.” Kendrick didn’t agree with this, and made that clear on his feature of Future and Metro Boomin’s track titled “Like That.” He rapped, “Motherf*** the big three, it’s just big me.” He then called out Drake again and referenced his album For All the Dogs by rapping,“For all you dogs gettin’ buried / That’s a K with all these nines, he gon’ see Pet Sematary.”

Then, the diss tracks happened. On April 19, Drake released his first diss called “Push Ups.” In it, he mocked Kendrick’s height and his deal with Top Dawg Entertainment. He also dissed Future, Metro Boomin, and Rick Rose. Things started to heat up on April 30 when Kendrick released two diss tracks: “Euphoria” and “6:16 in LA.” It’s safe to say he did not hold back.

About 14 hours after “6:16 in LA” was released, Drake dropped a nearly 8-minute-long diss track titled “Family Matters.” About an hour later, Kendrick released “Meet the Grahams.” The following day, Kendrick released “Not Like Us.” On May 5, Drake released “The Heart Part 6,” and people are now awaiting Kendrick’s response.

So, where does Metro Boomin fit into all of this? Well, on Drake’s diss track “Push Ups,” he tells Metro to “make some drums,” so Metro decided to release a beat called “BBL Drizzy” and is letting fans make up their own lyrics.

best verse over this gets a free beat

just upload your song and hashtag #bbldrizzybeatgiveaway https://t.co/YDULmWYm0M — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) May 5, 2024

And let me tell you, the responses to this track have been crazy.

DRAKE U USED TO BE ONE OF MY FAVORITES EVER GROWING UP BUT YOU TURNED OUT TO BE A WEIRDO SO I HAD TO MAKE THIS.



SORRY NIGGA!#bbldrizzybeatgiveaway https://t.co/80oADviVcR pic.twitter.com/vOdycm7QT1 — MARCTHEPROPHET!🌟🇭🇹 (@MARCTHEPROPHET_) May 6, 2024

Metro getting the general public to roast Drake for a beat is actually diabolically clever. He literally stfu and made drums for the fans to demolish Drake FOR him. #bbldrizzybeatgiveaway pic.twitter.com/T58h5oehFI — Rhaenussy Nigaryen🧝🏾‍♂️ (@HealthyNuance) May 5, 2024

#bbldrizzybeatgiveaway

Drake: Shut up and make some drums

Metro and the rap community: pic.twitter.com/BsJSGwsCL3 — 🥜Deez Nuts🌰 (@deeznuts20) May 5, 2024

these soundcloud rappers cooking up the hardest verses on metro boomin’s beat #bbldrizzybeatgiveaway pic.twitter.com/nWlIvx8QhV — jotman🌵 (@jotmanjotman) May 5, 2024

This has got to be one of the most clever responses to a diss, and I’m honestly living for this drama.