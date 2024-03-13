Twitter Blew Up With Memes After The House Passed A Bill To Ban TikTok

In early March 2024, there was talk of a potential TikTok ban due to lawmakers being concerned that the app and its parent company, ByteDance, may put user-sensitive data, such as location information, in the hands of the Chinese government. Well, on March 13, the House of Representatives approved a bill that could ban TikTok in the United States, making it illegal to distribute or host the app.

TikTok has been a source of entertainment for many Gen Zers since the app gained popularity in 2020. From life hacks to relatable story timest, there’s something for everyone on TikTok that makes it easy to mindlessly scroll through the app.

After hearing the news of the potential TikTok ban, Gen Zers didn’t waste time sharing their reactions on X (formerly known as Twitter) with, you guessed it, memes.

While people are bummed at the thought of a TikTok ban, it seems like they’re more angry than anything that this is the issue politicians have decided to focus on when the world is rife with problems of gun violence, homelessness, violence against members of the LGBTQ+ community and reproductive rights being stripped away.

Of course, most took to X to express their feelings about how these are the real issues instead of TikTok.

Teachers underpaid, 0 gun laws to keep people safer, womens rights are being questioned, the LGBTQ+ community is constantly under attack…..but they got time to vote to ban TikTok pic.twitter.com/hpXxqfl4kr — 💫 (@heyjaeee) March 13, 2024

So banning TikTok is more important than Mass shootings, NOT funding a genocide, feeding children, protecting human rights, affordable housing, free healthcare, better road infrastructure, fixing employment & getting rid of student debt… pic.twitter.com/eURFkXN2YX — Drebae (@Drebae_) March 13, 2024

people drowning in student debt, dying from gun violence, no one can afford basic necessities, a mass genocide in Palestine, climate change killing our earth, women don’t have reproductive rights. but sure let’s focus on banning tiktok! — paris rae 🍉 (@parisrae13) March 13, 2024

The U.S. House has passed the bill to ban TikTok if the owner, Chinese company ByteDance, refuses to sell the platform *coughs they mean sell the platform to an American company*… Meanwhile, healthcare sucks, cost of living is unlivable, housing sucks, etc… pic.twitter.com/CwmXm2Uock — Bella Goth 🇵🇸 (@WickedNFine) March 13, 2024

oh so you can ban tiktok but do ABSOLUTELY NOTHING when it comes to major problems in the usa like gun violence, homelessness, poverty, lack of access to affordable healthcare, housing, and education ?! https://t.co/aUYCUwrfuO — dani ◡̈ 🍉 (@solosgf) March 13, 2024

Other users are using pop culture references in a humorous to highlight their reactions to the ban.

TikTok, you have received the most votes and have been BANISHED from the game. Before you leave my castle forever, please tell the group… are you a FAITHFUL or are you a TRAITOR? pic.twitter.com/6VSWf3ySlr — Frank Costa (@feistyfrank) March 13, 2024

For Gen Zers who are active in fandom spaces, their biggest concern is that TikTok stans of their favorite artists will have to migrate to X due to the ban.

There’s a general opinion that stans on TikTok tend to be more sensitive. Additionally, tans on X have had incidents of harassment and cyber-bullying on the app.

if they ban tiktok does that mean all the tiktok swifties going to come here? pic.twitter.com/bcClIT8OJA — jae (@lovesahoax) March 13, 2024

if tiktok gets banned does that mean tiktok livies will be joining here? i dont want them here there so 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/eo8uk4bYtB — Ant (@antbedumb) March 13, 2024

oh…ariana tiktok stans wont make it one day here, don’t even bother come pic.twitter.com/h5ZIPwxSDk — aline ౨ৎ (@alin4remz) March 13, 2024

Speaking of fandom spaces, many edits of fictional characters and celebrities come from TikTok and fans are posting their favorites before they’re lost forever.

tiktok ban is so annoying cause where else am I gonna get quality content like this pic.twitter.com/GaN6jpZVyS — s ☾ (@harryskiwiis) March 13, 2024

Well, sense TikTok is getting banned in the US. I’m downloading all of my TikTok edits. Wanted to show you guys my favorite one I made before it’s gone forever. 😭🥹 pic.twitter.com/aUHEYw2Tnz — psionics ⓧ 🍉 (@xpsionics) March 13, 2024

Now, this isn’t the first time a TikTok ban has been discussed. In April 2023, Congress voiced a plan to ban the app, but it didn’t go through. However, it may very well be turned into law this time around.

While we don’t know how much longer we have to enjoy TikTok, we do know that Gen Z X users will always be there to have something to say, whether it’s serious or comical.