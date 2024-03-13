Twitter Blew Up With Memes After The House Passed A Bill To Ban TikTok

In early March 2024, there was talk of a potential TikTok ban due to lawmakers being concerned that the app and its parent company, ByteDance, may put user-sensitive data, such as location information, in the hands of the Chinese government. Well, on March 13, the House of Representatives approved a bill that could ban TikTok in the United States, making it illegal to distribute or host the app.
TikTok has been a source of entertainment for many Gen Zers since the app gained popularity in 2020. From life hacks to relatable story timest, there’s something for everyone on TikTok that makes it easy to mindlessly scroll through the app.
After hearing the news of the potential TikTok ban, Gen Zers didn’t waste time sharing their reactions on X (formerly known as Twitter) with, you guessed it, memes.
While people are bummed at the thought of a TikTok ban, it seems like they’re more angry than anything that this is the issue politicians have decided to focus on when the world is rife with problems of gun violence, homelessness, violence against members of the LGBTQ+ community and reproductive rights being stripped away.
Of course, most took to X to express their feelings about how these are the real issues instead of TikTok.
Other users are using pop culture references in a humorous to highlight their reactions to the ban.
For Gen Zers who are active in fandom spaces, their biggest concern is that TikTok stans of their favorite artists will have to migrate to X due to the ban.
There’s a general opinion that stans on TikTok tend to be more sensitive. Additionally, tans on X have had incidents of harassment and cyber-bullying on the app.
Speaking of fandom spaces, many edits of fictional characters and celebrities come from TikTok and fans are posting their favorites before they’re lost forever.
Now, this isn’t the first time a TikTok ban has been discussed. In April 2023, Congress voiced a plan to ban the app, but it didn’t go through. However, it may very well be turned into law this time around.
While we don’t know how much longer we have to enjoy TikTok, we do know that Gen Z X users will always be there to have something to say, whether it’s serious or comical.