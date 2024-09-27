Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Maggie Smith as Professor McGonagall in \'Harry Potter\'
@harrypotter via Instagram
Maggie Smith, Who Played Professor McGonagall, Died & ‘Harry Potter’ Fans Are Heartbroken

Makalah Wright

It’s a sad day for Harry Potter fans. The legendary actress Maggie Smith, who’s best known for playing Professor McGonagall in the Harry Potter films, died on Sept. 27 at the age of 89. Smith’s death was confirmed by her publicist and her sons, Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens, who shared the news about their mother in a joint statement.

“It is with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith. She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning. She was with friends and family at the end,” the statement reads. “She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother.”

As of Sept. 27, the cause of Smith’s death has not been confirmed.

Smith’s career began in the 1950s when she mainly participated in comedic roles and was often regarded as one of Britain’s prolific actresses. Although she appeared in iconic films over the years like Sister Act, Sister Act 2: Back In The Habit, and Downton Abbey, Smith will always be remembered for her significant role in the Harry Potter films. 

After news of her death began making headlines Harry Potter fans quickly took to X/ Twitter to express their heartbreak over Smith’s death. 

Others recognized the wittiness Smith had, which fans believe is what truly made her an icon.

Raise your wands to Dame Maggie Smith, a legend fans will always treasure.

