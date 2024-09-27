Maggie Smith, Who Played Professor McGonagall, Died & ‘Harry Potter’ Fans Are Heartbroken

It’s a sad day for Harry Potter fans. The legendary actress Maggie Smith, who’s best known for playing Professor McGonagall in the Harry Potter films, died on Sept. 27 at the age of 89. Smith’s death was confirmed by her publicist and her sons, Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens, who shared the news about their mother in a joint statement.

“It is with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith. She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning. She was with friends and family at the end,” the statement reads. “She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother.”

As of Sept. 27, the cause of Smith’s death has not been confirmed.

Smith’s career began in the 1950s when she mainly participated in comedic roles and was often regarded as one of Britain’s prolific actresses. Although she appeared in iconic films over the years like Sister Act, Sister Act 2: Back In The Habit, and Downton Abbey, Smith will always be remembered for her significant role in the Harry Potter films.

After news of her death began making headlines Harry Potter fans quickly took to X/ Twitter to express their heartbreak over Smith’s death.

RIP Maggie Smith, this was one of my favourite scenes from Harry Potter with professor mcgonagall 💔 pic.twitter.com/Qe61BS7u9w — Aaron Paul – ImHybrid (@HYBRlD) September 27, 2024

RIP Maggie Smith. A British icon. pic.twitter.com/Hi9d4v88Lo — No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) September 27, 2024

Dame Maggie Smith really gave us one of the best performances in Harry Potter on this scene as professor mcgonagall’s pic.twitter.com/fO72lua7Nu — eri˚❀*·ꕤ. (@eternalcumslime) September 27, 2024

Farewell, Professor McGonagall 💔 Maggie Smith

1934-2024 pic.twitter.com/aYlQkbq0sO — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) September 27, 2024

we talk about perfect and flawless book to movie casting all the time, but i firmly believe nothing will ever touch maggie smith as professor mcgonagall. no one could’ve done it but her pic.twitter.com/xqq97o9xIy — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) September 27, 2024

RIP to Maggie Smith. She will always be Professor McGonagall in our hearts ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Sr41q9ppys — Morgan Ross (@MovieFlameProd) September 27, 2024

Rest in peace, Professor Minerva McGonagall, Head of Gryffindor House and Transfiguration professor. One of the coolest characters. You will forever be remembered, Dame Maggie Smith.💔🥹 pic.twitter.com/ZxPwjAahPU — Arun (@AsArunScribeth) September 27, 2024

Others recognized the wittiness Smith had, which fans believe is what truly made her an icon.

Be an icon like Dame Maggie Smith and give zero f***s 💕 pic.twitter.com/yrg1SzV95t — J Λ M Ξ S (@jamesglynn) September 27, 2024

RIP the legendary Dame Maggie Smith. So many amazing clips to share, this is one of my favourites pic.twitter.com/VFi6CmSMB0 — GC (@gymcarlo_) September 27, 2024

rip maggie smith one of the undeniable greats of her time pic.twitter.com/6GGgwXCITJ — george griffiths (@georgegriffiths) September 27, 2024

Raise your wands to Dame Maggie Smith, a legend fans will always treasure.