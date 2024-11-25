Stay Calm, Lana Del Rey’s Dropping A New Album

Calling all Lana Del Rey fans! I have big news: new music from the singer is coming our way! That’s right. Rey’s new album The Right Person Will Stay, is dropping on May 21, 2025! Del Rey took to Instagram on Nov. 25 to announce the upcoming project. “So grateful that my 13 tracks came together with my beautiful work between Luke, Jack, and Drew Erickson amongst others,” she wrote in the caption.

Del Rey took to Instagram on Nov. 25 to announce the album. “so grateful that my 13 tracks came together with my beautiful work between Luke, Jack and Drew Erickson amongst others” she wrote in the caption. Del Rey also teased the release of some songs prior to the album’s release date, writing, “Happy for you to hear a few songs coming up before Stagecoach 🚴 🧣 starting with Henry. Love Always.”

At the end of her Instagram caption, she specifically mentions that the first release of the album will be titled “Henry.” She didn’t allude, however, to when exactly it will be released.

For a while now, Del Rey has been teasing the release of her first country album. In Jan. 2024, she announced Lasso, which was intended to be her first dive into the country music genre, at the Billboard and NMPA Songwriter Awards. With fans never seeing the release of Lasso, some are wondering if The Right Person Will Stay is the same project.

The collaborators mentioned by Del Rey in the caption of her IG post are Luke Laird and Jack Antonoff. Luke Laird is a country music songwriter and producer, while Jack Antonoff contributed to Rey’s previous album Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. It’s safe to say this upcoming album will likely be a new sound for Del Rey while maintaining her signature flair that fans know her for.

The album cover shows a black and white photo of Del Rey with the album title The Right Person Will Come signed in pen below. While the album will presumably bring forth a new style for her, she’s definitely channeling her roots with this aesthetic.

Prior to the album announcement, Del Rey announced that she would be touring the UK and Ireland in the Summer of 2025. For both Del Rey and her fans, there’s lots to look forward to on the horizon! Just know that a lot of us Del Rey fans will definitely be in our feelings on May 21.