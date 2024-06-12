Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Calling All YouTube Stans: Kurtis Conner’s Going On Tour & It’s Happening Soon

Nyah Davis

Kurtis Conner fans are in for a treat as he announced on June 12 that he’s going on a world tour! The YouTuber and comedian, known for his funny reaction videos, currently has shows in Irvine, California at Irvine Improv lined up for June 28-30. But it seemed like performing in one city isn’t enough and will be bringing his comedic chops to more cities on The Goodfellow World Tour.

On June 11, Conner teased fans with a video on X (formally known at Twitter), which showed him looking at a distance and smiling, and another clip of him lying down in grass with his eyes closed before it ended with a cryptic caption, “June 12th.”

This teaser immediately had many fans speculating that the YouTuber was alluding to new tour dates. Luckily, they were right!

‘The Goodfellow World Tour’ dates

On June 12, Conner shared his tour poster which showed dates and the cities he’s making stops in, which include NYC, Washington D.C., Orlando, and more.

“I’M GOING ON MY FIRST WORLD TOUR! if you don’t see your city/country on here, stay tuned because I’m going all around the world and A BUNCH MORE cities will be announced soon,” he captioned the post. “Presale goes live tomorrow for my patreon members at 10AM and general on-sale goes live on Friday @ 10AM local time.”

Aug. 29 – Tampa, FL @ Tampa Theater

Aug. 30 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Aug. 31 – Jacksonville, FL @ Moran Theater

Sept.1 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center For The Performing Arts

Sept. 5 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

Sept. 6 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theater

Sept. 7 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

Sept. 13 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center

Sept. 14 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

Sept. 15 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

Sept. 19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Byham Theater

Sept. 20 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

Sept. 21 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

Sept. 22 – Detroit, MI @ Fisher Theater

And since it is a world tour, fans are wondering which cities he will be visiting internationally. Some are even asking Conner to visit countries like England, Malaysia, and Argentina.

Whether he’ll fulfill those requests, well, we’ll just have to wait and see.

Presale tickets for The Goodfellow World Tour will go on sale beginning on June 13 for Kurtis Conner patreon members only. General on-sale tickets will be available for purchase beginning on June 14. Both presale and general on-sale tickets will be made public to designated fans at 10 A.M. local time.

Fans can find more information about the Goodfellow World Tour dates and tickets on Conner’s website.

