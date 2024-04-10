Katya Is Taking A Break From Touring, & The Internet Is Showing Her So Much Love

Back in 2015, Katya Zamolodchikova competed on RuPaul’s Drag Race and instantly became a star. Although she was eliminated and finished in fifth place, she won the hearts of the viewers and was voted Miss Congeniality by fans. She then competed on the second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars and finished as a runner-up.
Fans’ love for Katya hasn’t stopped since her first appearance on the show, and today she has her own show with fellow drag star Trixie Mattel. Their love didn’t disappear when Katya postponed her tour dates for her show with Trixie Mattell, as Katya would be checking herself into a rehabilitation facility.
“There’s a saying for the active alcoholic or drug addict that the trajectory of the life course has three possible outcomes: A) jail, B) institutions, or C) death,” Katya said in a video posted on social media. “Unfortunately, I find myself squarely and firmly and quite uncomfortably in the B camp right now.”
Katya added that, in an effort to make things good for her fans in the future, she had to start by making things good for herself right now. However, Katya was quick to not let her announcement become too serious, as she ended it by saying “I gotta swiftly and competently rectify my ass right now.”
Katya has received support from the event production company Obsessed, whose statement said. “When it comes to our talent, their mental and physical well-being always has been and will remain our first priority.” However, she’s also received the support of thousands of fans on X/Twitter.
Her playful and caring energy is what fans have loved most about Katya for nearly a decade, and it’s clear that they’ll support her every step of her journey. The internet isn’t always known for being the safest space, but fans on X/Twitter are certainly rallying behind Katya and will forever show their support.
A much-needed reminder that our favorite celebrities or role models are humans, too.
We’re all rooting for you and your recovery, Katya!