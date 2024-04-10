Katya Is Taking A Break From Touring, & The Internet Is Showing Her So Much Love

Back in 2015, Katya Zamolodchikova competed on RuPaul’s Drag Race and instantly became a star. Although she was eliminated and finished in fifth place, she won the hearts of the viewers and was voted Miss Congeniality by fans. She then competed on the second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars and finished as a runner-up.

Fans’ love for Katya hasn’t stopped since her first appearance on the show, and today she has her own show with fellow drag star Trixie Mattel. Their love didn’t disappear when Katya postponed her tour dates for her show with Trixie Mattell, as Katya would be checking herself into a rehabilitation facility.

“There’s a saying for the active alcoholic or drug addict that the trajectory of the life course has three possible outcomes: A) jail, B) institutions, or C) death,” Katya said in a video posted on social media. “Unfortunately, I find myself squarely and firmly and quite uncomfortably in the B camp right now.”

Katya added that, in an effort to make things good for her fans in the future, she had to start by making things good for herself right now. However, Katya was quick to not let her announcement become too serious, as she ended it by saying “I gotta swiftly and competently rectify my ass right now.”

Katya has received support from the event production company Obsessed, whose statement said. “When it comes to our talent, their mental and physical well-being always has been and will remain our first priority.” However, she’s also received the support of thousands of fans on X/Twitter.

Her playful and caring energy is what fans have loved most about Katya for nearly a decade, and it’s clear that they’ll support her every step of her journey. The internet isn’t always known for being the safest space, but fans on X/Twitter are certainly rallying behind Katya and will forever show their support.

a quick reminder as well to the parasocial relationships that come along with social media that Katya owes you nothing after this and should be respected and left alone while going through the process to get themselves better — these people are humans too pic.twitter.com/XDDpC1d965 — b (@Brew_Stew) April 10, 2024

one of the first queens I saw was an almost empty show at Jacques. I remember Katya there. her batshit antics were in its infancy. she’s now a positive and hilarious force globally and some small Bostonian comfort for me. I’m so proud of her. she’s braviest classiest act there is https://t.co/tgTo8cHMNX — nolan (@anxiousdeluxe) April 10, 2024

Friendly reminders to #DragRace fans:



Do not ask Trixie (or anyone else, for that matter) for news/updates. Don’t even bring it up.



Do not speculate on causes, timelines, or whereabouts. It’s none of your business.



Give people who are close to Katya the space to help Katya. — Bernardo Sim (@simbernardo) April 10, 2024

not to be parasocial on main but i’m gutted thinking about Katya and what she’s going through and I hope she knows that truly her entire fanbase values her health and life way more than tickets and money😭 we ❤️ u — M3G (@cryybabymeg) April 9, 2024

A much-needed reminder that our favorite celebrities or role models are humans, too.

Katya better get so fucking healthy in rehab 😭😭 she deserves the world 🖤 pic.twitter.com/M2n8iPfUx5 — Savannah (@PirateOnTheEdge) April 10, 2024

Katya :(( please take all the time you need. I love you so much I wish I could give you the biggest hug.



YOU DESERVE ALL THE HAPPINESS IN THE WORLD pic.twitter.com/RRT9vZtEuf — Maika Tiu (@MaikaTiu) April 10, 2024

my heart breaks hearing that katya isn’t doing well, but knowing she’s getting the help and support she needs for whatever she’s going through makes me feel a bit more comforted. we love u katya🫶 pic.twitter.com/hWMqK2ZXCY — paige (@blhtrixya) April 10, 2024

I love Katya so much, and I'm praying for their recovery. I hope they take as much time as they need. Also, can we talk about how strikingly gorgeous he is? I mean, that bone structure, those eyes, that skin, those lips. Such a beautiful person, inside and out. https://t.co/wUwJMkY9k5 — 𝑴𝒊𝒔𝒔𝑴𝒊𝒂𝒎𝒊 (@THEEMISSMIAMI) April 10, 2024

katya i love you beyond words and i’m so proud of you always.

you take all the time you need to take care of yourself and we’ll always be here.

sending you all my love 🤍 — Ina Saboteur (@SleeplssEremite) April 9, 2024

We’re all rooting for you and your recovery, Katya!