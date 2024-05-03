Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Wait, Is Joshua Bassett’s New Song “The Golden Years” Really About Olivia Rodrigo?

Words cannot describe how insane it is that the Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett tea was over three years ago. What do you mean High School Musical The Musical The Series came out in 2019? How has it been three years since “Driver’s License” dropped in 2021? Well, it appears the time has gone quickly for Bassett too, and he’s got something to say about it

To promote his new unreleased song “The Golden Years,” Bassett posted a TikTok on May 2 of him and the HSMTMTS cast from Season 1 and Season 4.The video also featured “The Golden Years”  lyrics, “Four years gone by in the blink of an eye, we were young till we weren’t, it was fine till it hurt,” and people are speculating that these words are all about Miss Olivia herself. 

It looks like Bassett is taking the marketing for his new song into his own hands. In case you forgot the original “Driver’s License” drama, here’s a ‘lil summary: Rodrigo’s break-up song (allegedly about Bassett) mentioned a “blonde girl” in the lyrics, which people believed was probably Sabrina Carpenter. The end. With Bassett promising the release of his new song and (hopefully) album this year, there’s no doubt this past drama is about to re-ignite again. 

The fact that Bassett was the one to post that TikTok and not a fan account is sending me into orbit. He even captioned the TikTok with, “I’m not crying, you are.” Fans have since been leaving comments like, “YOU WERE BRAVE WITH THIS ONE” and “so IT IS about Olivia.” 

Some are even break downing potential clues while expressing their shock over Joshua’s personal promo. 

Popular TikToker Spill Sesh also had questions about Bassett’s TikTok video. “I literally thought a fan account posted this. What do you mean Joshua Bassett posted? Everyone in the comments is going crazy because they’re like, this song is obviously about Olivia. Obviously. It just felt like he full on confirmed it right here,” she said in a TikTok. 

But, that wasn’t the only video Bassett posted. On May 2, he shared another TikTok of him singing those same lyrics on the beach, and fans spotted a potential Easter egg on his shirt. 

Fan account @jolivia.rights pointed out that Bassett’s shirt reads “Club 17” and “21st Anniversary.” Olivia Rodrigo was 17 when “Driver’s License” was released and she’s now 21. It’s a little suspicious if you ask me…

Whether his new song “The Golden Years” is about Rodrigo or not, it’s clear that Bassett is deep in his feelings. You’re so right, Joshua, the years did go by in the blink of an eye. If you need me, I’ll be anxiously waiting for him to announce the song’s official release date. 

