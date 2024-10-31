Meet IIMAGINE, The R&B Girl Group Ready To Make Their Mark On The Music Industry

On Oct. 3, Grammy-nominated rapper Yung Bleu posted a video to Instagram introducing the world to a brand new girl group. “It would be a disservice to the world if I didn’t introduce yall to my new r&b group @luv2iimagine! I searched for a very long time to form these girls after years of tryna find the perfect female r&b group! I finally found the stars I been looking for,” he captioned the post. “If you were ever a fan of my music yall are gonna def love them.” Singers Jayla, Santay, and Haveena signed under the rapper’s Moon Boy University record label and it was at that moment, IIMAGINE was born. “He basically scouted us and we ended up coming together, having studio sessions, and we just clicked,” Santay tells Her Campus exclusively. “Our voices just matched and it was up from there.”

Since being introduced to the world, IIMAGINE’s amassed over 40,0000 followers (in counting) on Instagram and released their debut EP, What A Girl Wants. Drawing inspiration from legendary girl groups like Destiny’s Child, SWV, and TLC along with singers like Mariah Carey and Alicia Keys, IIMAGINE’s music gives fans that nostalgic ‘90s R&B sound with a contemporary twist. With their debut EP out, IIMAGINE has put their mark on the girl group renaissance of the decade with their songs that give off a “relatable, feminine, and spicy” vibe. And now, they’re well on their way to new heights.

These responses have been edited for length and clarity.

What inspired each of you to pursue careers in music?

Jayla: I’ve always been into music. I made my first song when I was 3, so I’ve always been in the music world. Whenever I sing or whenever I’m writing, it’s therapy. I can just write all my feelings away and explain how I feel to the world, which is a beautiful thing.

Santay: Music is something that I can’t escape from. I’ve tried working desk jobs to service jobs to food jobs and every time, music ends up calling me back. I just told myself it must be a calling that I’m supposed to pursue.

Haveena: I’ve been making music since I was younger as well. My dad had his own label, so I’ve always just wanted to be like him.

There are so many female acts right who aren’t afraid to take up space in the music industry. What statement do you want to make with your music?

S: With our EP What A Girl Wants, we wanted something that was going to reach people around our demographic. Talking to the girls and low key, talking to the guys — giving them some insight into what we want as women. I feel like that message is a little bit lost right now.

J: We’re very relatable. Just tying back into relationship stuff and what girls go through and what we wish we didn’t have to go through.

H: This generation is used to certain sounds. We’re trying to bring that old R&B sound back. From love songs to real heartbreak songs.

S: But nothing too toxic. [We want to] enforce healthy relationships.

Speaking of your EP, What A Girl Wants, will you guys be going on tour to promote your music?

J: We want to. We’re waiting for the people. The IIMAGINATORS!

S: It’s definitely a conversation that we’re having, but right now, we’re just working on getting more music out for you guys.

Do each of you have a favorite song that you’ve worked on so far?

S: My favorite one hasn’t been put out yet, but you’ll hear it soon.

J: My favorite one out right now, has to be “Kill for You.” But my favorite one out of all of them is not out yet. So stay tuned.

All of you have different backgrounds, from appearing on The Rap Game to songwriting. Have your backgrounds influenced each other as singers and a group as a whole?

J: We all have different things that we’re good at. Different tones. We’re all learning from each other. Coming off The Rap Game and having all these experiences has definitely put me on the road to being great.

S: I grew up in performing art schools and did a lot of choir, which helped me with my range. Sometimes you guys will hear me singing high on a song and sometimes you’ll hear me singing really low. I like harmonies. I like all the background vocals. I feel like that’s what I add to the group.

H: I had some experience in choir as well, and that helped me along the way.

IIMAGINE is still pretty new, but you’ve already gained so many fans. How does it feel to see all of the love and support you’ve been receiving?

J: We’re loving it!

S: It makes us want to be in the studio every day. It gives us encouragement.

J: We want to get all these songs out so that we can actually do these tours and meet the fans. I need to meet them!

What can fans expect next from IIMAGINE?

S: Some heat. Some fire songs. The people that been saying they want something soulful. So, we have something soulful for y’all.

J: We got a whole bunch of different vibes coming to y’all. Whether y’all want to be in your bag, whether you want to feel sexy, we got everything for y’all.