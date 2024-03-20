Hozier Is Headlining Lollapalooza & Twitter Is Freaking Out

Somebody get Brittany Broski a plane ticket to Chicago because Hozier is headlining Lollapalooza! The Irish singer-songwriter is confirmed as one of the headliners for the fan-favorite music festival that happens in Chicago over the summer. To say that fans are freaking out would be an understatement. Gen Z’s love for Hozier runs deep, and that’s sure to show at Lolla.

Hozier, native to Ayo Edebiri’s homeland of Ireland (IYKYK) has one of the most recognizable, unique voices in the game. Coupled with his untouchable songwriting, Hozier’s talent is something everybody can appreciate. He’s sure to bring the emotions to Lollapalooza this summer!

Widely recognized for his debut album Hozier released in 2014, which features songs like “Take Me To Church” and “From Eden,” Hozier’s talent has been recognized and celebrated from the beginning. While the “Work Song” singer has been popular for nearly a decade now, Gen Z has recently been showing lots of love for him on social media, especially everybody’s favorite TikToker Brittany Broski.

It’d be wrong to write about Hozier without mentioning his biggest fan to date.

Broski adores Hozier, and posts about her love for him frequently. She’s even gotten to interview him before, during which they talked about things like the handsome Squidward incident of 2019 all the way to Greek Mythology. Broski connects with Hozier on a level that is hard to describe, and if she doesn’t have backstage passes to his performance at Lollapalooza this summer, I’ll have to have a word with Hozier’s management team.

Along with other headliners for 2024 Lollapalooza like Stray Kids, Tyler, The Creator, and SZA, this is the year to splurge on some tickets. Just imagine being able to hear SZA sing “Saturn” and then getting to hear Hozier sing “Cherry Wine” on the same day?! It’s an opportunity I will surely be taking advantage of.

Hozier will be headlining 2024 Lollapalooza. pic.twitter.com/rhyV6Mk7Xf — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 19, 2024

Gen Z’s excitement for Hozier headlining is evident. I mean, who doesn’t love this funny, talented Irishman?

there’s literally something for all of oomfs in that lollapalooza line up… me personally i’ll take the skz tv girl and hozier meal! pic.twitter.com/21B5mXhdbY — 😾 (@user9221025) March 19, 2024

THE KILLERS, HOZIER, & SKRILLEX AT LOLLAPALOOZA THIS YEAR??? pic.twitter.com/vqTXsJIhfL — 𝕓𝕒𝕣𝕕𝕝𝕖𝕥 🌼🇵🇸🍀🌈 (@ThiccAckerman) March 20, 2024

damn is hozier trying to get lollapalooza bingo or something https://t.co/Vni8KVDHEy — anje (@stuckonthepuzzI) March 19, 2024

laufey and hozier at chicago lollapalooza …im rlly desperate for a sugar d*ddy rn — sh.ruined (@coralskywhxre) March 19, 2024

Wym Lollapalooza 👀headlining? Chicago? Hozier Skrillex omg omg pic.twitter.com/RSoJPUvGso — Liluth Lilia`🦭🦭its hyune day (@lilut49806) March 19, 2024

moves to chicago (i won’t but wouldn’t that be crazy) — bridget 🌟 (@bees2rose) March 19, 2024

stray kids, ethel cain, renee rapp, hozier, flo, tv girl, bitch lollapalooza has almost everyone on my most listened to spotify artists SOMEONE TAKE ME — pixi ★ (@SEUNGlNNIE) March 19, 2024

HOZIER AT LOLLAPALOOZA HOZIER AT LOLLAPALOOZA HOZIER AT LOLLAPALOOZA HOZIER AT LOLLAPALOOZA HOZIER AT LOLLAPALOOZA HOZIER AT LOLLAPALOOZA HOZIER AT LOLLAPALOOZA HOZIER AT LOLLAPALOOZA HOZIER AT LOLLAPALOOZA HOZIER AT LOLLAPALOOZA HOZIER AT LOLLAPALOOZA HOZIER AT LOLLAPALOOZA pic.twitter.com/zXC9280hEp — Sofia✨ (@brainrot329) March 19, 2024

Personally, I’ll be working hard to secure tickets for Lollapalooza, because I need to see Hozier live. Also, it heightens my chances of meeting Brittany Broski, so it’s really a win-win.