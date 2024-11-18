Clear your calendars for Dec. 25 besties because we’re getting a *huge* surprise this Christmas! ICYMI, Beyoncé announced that she’ll be performing during the NFL’s halftime show for a Christmas Day matchup between the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens, which will be streaming live on Netflix beginning at 4:30 P.M. EST. The announcement was posted on Nov. 17 on Instagram. It featured a teaser of Beyoncé catching a football while standing on the hood of a Cadillac covered with red roses.

So what can the BeyHive expect from this upcoming performance? Not only is the game taking place in Beyoncé’s hometown of Houston, Texas, at the NRG Stadium, but she’ll be performing her songs from her Cowboy Carter album for the first time ever. I’m putting my phone on DND because I refuse to be distracted during this *iconic* event.

“Your early Christmas wish has been granted as Beyoncé will perform during Netflix’s first-ever NFL Christmas Gameday,” Netflix wrote in their Nov. 17 press release. “Beyoncé is expected to feature some special guests who are featured on the COWBOY CARTER album.” On the album, notable singers such as Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson were featured. I should prepare my family in advance because if Parton joins Beyoncé onstage during this halftime show, there’s a good chance they’ll hear me scream.

This announcement comes a few short days after the highly-publicized boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul. While 60 million tuned in to Netflix to watch the fight, many reported trouble watching the event, facing issues such as delays and lagging. Since news of Beyoncé performing during the NFL halftime show made headlines, many people have taken to X/Twitter to share their thoughts about the singer’s performance being live-streamed on Netflix.

NETFLIX BETTER GET IT TOGETHER WITH THEIR STREAM!!!!!! If anything is buffering while Bey is performing, we will riot https://t.co/s2y3El9z0P — Claire Shay (@missclaireshay) November 18, 2024

Netflix all I know is your shit better not lag when it’s time for Beyoncé — dani (@kordeilogy) November 18, 2024

Beyoncé about to crash Netflix server they barely could stream the fight without technical difficulties — Money (@_Armaniiii_) November 18, 2024

NETFLIX YALL BETTER FIX YALL WIFI BEFORE BEYONCE HITS THAT STAGE AND I MEAN IT 🫵🏾 pic.twitter.com/K11xyHOOlg — RENO (@RENOISNOTOK) November 18, 2024

Viewers and members of the BeyHive will be able to watch the iconic halftime show on broadcast TV in the competing team cities, on U.S. mobile devices with NFL+, and live on Netflix. Prepare to be sick of me on Dec. 25.