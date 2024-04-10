Henry Moodie Is More Than Just A Viral Sound On Your FYP

In Her Campus’ series Next Question, we rapid-fire interview emerging Gen Z talent about what it’s like to rule over the internet. This month, singer Henry Moodie is in the hot seat to answer our burning questions.

If you’re looking for a new comfort artist to fill up that sad playlist, it’s time to get to know Henry Moodie a little more. An up-and-coming indie sensation, Moodie first drew inspiration from Taylor Swift’s Reputation and began writing songs at the age of 13.

As he fell in love with the art of songwriting, he leaned into music as a therapeutic tool. “I always found [songwriting] a nice event for my emotions,” Moodie tells Her Campus in an exclusive interview. “It was a nice place to channel all my emotions into.”

Moodie first gained online recognition when he started posting videos of himself covering songs on TikTok. Since then, he hasn’t been afraid to experiment with lyrics and production. He even strives to add his own spice to every song he touches while pouring his heart into his original music. “My first song, ‘you were there for me,’ had a moment on TikTok, and then I signed my deal off the back of that. It’s crazy,” Moodie says.

In his latest single “beat up car,” which was released on March 29, Moodie adopts his signature narrative style as he captures his vision of a budding relationship. “What’s funny about the song is I’m not chronically single,” he says. “I was just being super delusional and writing a song about what I want it to feel like when I fall in love, what I picture.”

If the assignment for “beat up car” was to showcase his songwriting skills, it’s safe to say that Moodie understood. “I really embraced this main character energy when I got into the studio,” he says. “I just wanted to write a song that felt like it was a movie.” He’s not wrong, “beat up car” truly belongs in the soundtrack of a rom-com.

Moodie’s no stranger to commanding a room and the energy he exudes on stage is truly infectious. He previously opened for Mimi Webb and The Vamps, and in February 2024, Moodie kicked off his Lonely Nights Tour, which he’s determined to make memorable.

“Because we’re doing bigger rooms [in the Lonely Nights tour], I have a slightly higher budget, so I decided to bring a band on stage with me. It’s just made such a difference,” he says. “I’ve gone over the set and just tried to switch up the songs, so that the live versions sound different.” But even while navigating brand-new territory, Moodie’s staying in touch with his roots by throwing in a few of his most iconic covers on tour, such as his viral rendition of “Viva La Vida.”

As Moodie’s star is on the rise, he continues to push his creative limits. “I think my biggest goal is to stretch myself and write concepts and songs that are different [from] what I’ve done already,” he says, noting that he wants to further explore coming-of-age themes.

That said, Moodie maintains an artistic mission of helping fans through their struggles. “I just want to try and help people out as much as possible,” he tells Her Campus. “That’s what I really set out to do as an artist, is to try and make people feel less alone.”

These responses have been edited for length and clarity.

What’s your go-to coffee order?

Iced latte.

What are your favorite pre and post-show rituals?

Before the show, we put our hands in and go “Lonely Nights Tour!” We also steam my voice and do my warmups. After the show, we meditate, which sounds weird, but it really brings me back to my normal level of adrenaline.

Is there a song right now that makes you think, “Wow, I wish I wrote that?”

“End of Beginning” by Djo.

Favorite country you’ve traveled to?

Thailand.

What’s the most memorable fan interaction you’ve ever had?

Someone once painted my EP artwork, and they absolutely nailed it. When they showed it to me, I was just blown away by how talented they were.

TikTok or Instagram?

Instagram.

Apple Music or Spotify?

In terms of the quality of audio, Apple Music. It sounds better for some reason. But I prefer using Spotify as an app. I find it easier to make playlists and discover new music. So maybe Spotify, but I like both.

Favorite concerts you’ve attended?

Billie Eilish and Coldplay.