Alice Oseman Just Gave A ‘Heartstopper’ Season 4 Update — But It’s Not All Good News

Heartstopper Season 3 has been out for almost two weeks, and fans are already ready for more. Alice Oseman, writer of the graphic novels and executive producer of the hit Netflix show, is just as eager as you are for a new season. They recently talked about the future of the book and show series, and fans will be eager to hear about what’s to come. Oseman is working on writing more of Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie’s (Joe Locke) love story, but will the upcoming season be the last one? Here’s everything we know about Heartstopper Season 4 so far.

There’s good news and bad news. The good news is that more Heartstopper is coming. The bad news is that it will be the last book and season. We all love watching the show and seeing the magic of the novels come to life on screen. However, all good things must come to an end. Oseman confirmed that the sixth graphic novel will be the final one. There’s no official confirmation of Heartstopper Season 4 just yet, but with the show’s success over the years, it’s safe to say that it’ll likely happen. “In terms of the show, obviously there is more story in the books that we have yet to cover, and we would love to tell the end of the story in TV form,” Oseman said in an October 2024 interview with Netflix’s Tudum. Oseman is still in the early stages of writing the next book, so unfortunately, that means we won’t get a new season anytime soon.

There are five Heartstopper books, with Volume 5 being released in 2023. The sixth book is currently being written, so if there’s the same amount of time in between when Volume 5 was released and Season 3 dropped, we could potentially get Season 4 in July 2025, but nothing is currently set in stone.

As hard as it is to let go of the beloved Heartstopper characters, seeing them get a happy ending would be incredible. “I’m coming towards the end of the story now, which is a very bittersweet feeling,” Oseman said. “Our little gang of Heartstopper characters are going to all grow up and have to go out into the big wide world. It’s really fun to imagine where all of these characters are going to end up. I’m excited to take them on that journey in Volume 6.”

The show has showcased queer love and acceptance so brilliantly. Hopefully, Netflix and other platforms will continue to highlight queer stories like this one, allowing people to see themselves on screen. Fans like myself will be eagerly awaiting the news of the show’s renewal. For now, we have three seasons of Heartstopper to rewatch and fangirl over.