Here’s A Recap Of ’Heartstopper’ Season 2, So You Can Be Up To Date

It’s almost time for Heartstopper Season 3, and as a fan of the show, I’m freaking out. The official Season 3 trailer dropped on Sept. 17, and it looks like the most emotional and spicy season yet. It seems like many of the themes from Season 2 will be explored more deeply in the upcoming episodes, like Charlie’s (Joe Locke) eating disorder and Tao’s (William Gao) and Elle’s (Yasmine Finney) relationship. The whole friend group is back for Season 3, so I’m sure more drama and heartfelt moments will come.

There’s a lot to look forward to in this new season, including a cameo from Jonathan Bailey. Bailey plays Jack Maddox, an well-known author and Charlie’s celebrity crush (even though I think we all have a major crush on him. I know I do). Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie ended Season 2 in a great place as a couple, so I can’t wait to see them continue to be relationship goals (even though they continuously remind me how single I am). It’s been a little over a year since Season 2 was released in August 2023, and I don’t know about you, but I could use a refresher. Here’s a recap of everything that went down in Season 2, so you’re all caught up.

Nick Planned To Come Out.

Nick and Charlie start Season 2 officially together as boyfriends. They’re literally obsessed with each other and make out wherever possible (no, really, in school, their houses, everywhere). Nick wants to come out to his friends on the rugby team but is nervous about it. At a movie night with all their friends, Nick finally gets the courage to tell Imogen (Rhea Norwood) about his relationship, and she’s super supportive (well, she’s an ally, of course). But, she soon starts seeing Ben (Sebastian Croft), who we know is always up to no good.

Super obsessed with Nick (rightfully so), Charlie falls behind on his schoolwork, and his parents think it’s best if they spend time apart. Nick also has to focus on his exams. On top of that, Nick’s older brother David (Jack Barton) is back home and is torturing him. He rudely introduces himself to Charlie and teases Nick about being Bi.

The Other Couples were Struggling.

Tara (Corinna Brown) and Darcy (Kizzy Edgell) are still going strong, but when Tara says “I love you” and Darcy doesn’t say it back, things become awkward between them. Meanwhile, Tao and Elle have feelings for each other but are worried about ruining their friendship. Elle meets new people at the Lambert art school open house and feels seen and accepted by them, especially by her new trans friend Naomi (Bel Priestley).

Later in the season, Tao tries to plan the perfect date for them after asking Elle out, but it ends up being a total disaster.

The Paris Trip Stirred Up Drama.

Nick and Charlie plan to keep things low-key between them on a school trip to Paris, but that plan is ruined when Charlie wakes up with a hickey. Imogen finally breaks up with Ben (in front of everyone, which is what he deserves, to be honest). It’s clear Ben is envious and mad at Nick because he sees him happy with Charlie and wishes he could feel the same. Ben then says he wants Charlie back, which is never going to happen.

We also learn more about how Charlie was outed. Tao was talking to Isaac (Tobie Donovan), and someone overheard him and told everyone at school. Meanwhile bullying still really effects Charlie, with his eating disorder being something he really struggles with. He ends up passing out in the Louvre after not eating enough, and he finally tells Nick about how he’s been struggling. Nick also opens up to Charlie about his difficulty connecting with his dad, after their meetup with him in Paris ends quickly. Isaac has bonded with James (Bradley Riches) but runs away after he kissing him. Paris does end on a good note though, with Tao and Elle being back on good terms and Darcy telling Tara she loves her back.

Back Home, There was More Family Tension.

When the group returns from Paris, they all go to Elle’s queer art exhibit and celebrate her getting into the new school. Isaac talks to someone who is Asexual and starts to feel seen and understand his sexual orientation a bit more. Ben ambushes Charlie at the exhibit, and apologizes for everything he did to him. He said he was messed up and struggled to deal with his own queerness, knowing his parents would never accept him. Charlie tells him he hopes he never hurts anyone again, and that he never sees him again, finally getting a chance to stand up to Ben and tell him how much his actions impacted him.

Nick invites Charlie and his family over for dinner when his dad visits and things gets messy. David is awful (as usual) and makes Nick come out to his dad when he isn’t ready. Darcy is also struggling at home, with her homophobic mom kicking her out after she saw her wearing her Prom suit.

Prom Night Ended On A Cliffhanger.

In the Season 2 finale, Nick comes out on Instagram, and Tao and Elle become official. Prom night finally arrives, and viewers get an iconic Baby Queen performance.

However, the group decides to leave early and go hang out at Nick’s house. There, Darcy explains that she wasn’t out and confident at home like she was at school and wanted to uplift Tara, who says that she loves her even with everything going on. At the end of the night, Charlie opens up to Nick about what happened to him when he was outed, and he shares how he hated and harmed himself as a result of the bullying. After Nick comforts Charlie, they both almost say I love you but the episode ends.

Clearly, a lot happened but I’m sure even more will go down in Season 3, which premieres on Oct. 3. I’ll be ready to watch with popcorn and tissues by my side.