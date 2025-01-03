6 Hacks For Refreshing Your Social Media Algorithms

Personally, one of my top resolutions for this year is to improve my relationship with social media. While some people might opt to go cold turkey and delete all their accounts, for others (like myself), that approach feels a bit too extreme. It’s understandable to want to take a break, but that doesn’t always seem realistic or necessary. And while it’s motivating to set big goals for 2025, it can also be disheartening when those goals feel unattainable or too daunting to reach. This is why having a more manageable, achievable plan for your New Year’s resolutions can make all the difference.

With that in mind, I’ve decided that I want to feel more empowered by the content I see online rather than allowing it to bring me down or drain my energy. Instead of cutting social media out of my life entirely, I’ve realized there are simple, effective ways to reshape the content I engage with. By adjusting my social media algorithms, I can curate an experience that aligns better with my interests and well-being.

For anyone else who feels overwhelmed by the content they’re exposed to, I’ve compiled six easy hacks for adjusting your social media algorithms. These tricks will help ensure the apps you choose to use in 2025 serve you in a way that supports your goals, not detracts from them.