TikTok Users Are Saying “Goodbye” To Their “Chinese Spy,” & It’s Emotional

On the internet, users are preparing for a terrifying heartbreak: the supposed ban of TikTok, which (if passed) will take place on January 19. While there’s no official ruling on whether or not the ban is happening, a trend has exploded as TikTok users lean into the joke about losing and saying goodbye to their beloved “Chinese spy” in a series of hilarious (and kind of heartbreaking) memes.

If you’re confused, don’t worry — I’ll explain. The meme reflects the long-standing accusations of TikTok’s ties to the Chinese government, satirizing political concerns over data privacy with relationship metaphors. From tearful goodbyes to fake “relationship montages” of users and their “spy,” the trend has taken the topic into comedy gold. Some people have even used The Maze Runner movie clips.

Other popular videos have used clips from Fast and Furious and Mamma Mia. One video shows a TikToker singing along to “I Love You, I”m Sorry,” with the caption “saying goodbye to my chinese spy who knows exactly what to put on my fyp to make me happy.”

Let’s just say, users are feeling sentimental.

The TikTok ban stemmed from ongoing discussions in U.S. politics about the app’s possible tie to national security concerns. The ban stems from concerns about the app being owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, and the theory that the Chinese government can access American user data, thus compromising national security. Lawmakers in the U.S. have expressed fears that TikTok could be used as a tool for espionage or surveillance which has fueled bipartisan support for banning the app or force its sale. Though these debates are real and backed by facts, TikTokers are more concerned with this “end of an era.” For many users, the app has been more than just a platform but a space for self-expression, connection, and finding joy in the corners of the internet.

Even Big Pookie is in his feels, y’all.

@444pray I hope you all found some joy in my videos. The love you have showed me, changed me. Pookie Nation forever. I’d love to see you over on my Instagram (@prayagxmishra) so please follow me on there, so you don’t lose me! I’ll be posting all my videos on Instagram reels and YouTube shorts. All my socials can be found in my Linktree in my Bio. Hope to see you there Pookie. Until then, I love you always and I will never forget you ❤️ ♬ sonido original – 𝙅

Whether January 19 comes with a ban or not, the memes are proof that TikTokers will find a way to turn serious situations into comedy. For now, enjoy the laughs and maybe even send your “spy” one last thank-you note.