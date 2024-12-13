Elevator Boys Have A Very Special Gift For Fans This Holiday Season

If you’ve found yourself scrolling through TikTok a lot in 2024, you’ve probably come across Elevator Boys on your FYP. Chances are you have, considering they have over 2 million followers on the one app alone.

The German band is made up of members Tim Schaecker, Bene Schulz, Jacob Rott, Julien Brown, and Luis Freitag. Elevator Boys got their start making viral TikTok videos inside — you guessed it — elevators. Their content has since blown up, and has given the boys the opportunity to collaborate with A-listers like The Jonas Brothers, Victoria Justice, and more. In 2023, the group released their first single (and 2023’s summer anthem), “Runaway,” which quickly captured the hearts of listeners and garnered millions of streams on Spotify.

Since then, Elevator Boys have continued making music, dropping their EP Scared To Love in July 2024, which features the singles “Parachute” and “Ruin Me.”

But Scared To Love wasn’t the only music the band released in 2024. On Nov. 7, Christmas came early when the Elevator Boys dropped their rendition of the classic Christmas hit “Jingle Bell Rock” on Amazon Music. Her Campus caught up with the group to chat about their new holiday song, what their favorite holiday traditions are, and — of course — what they have in store for fans in 2025.

The following responses have been edited for length and clarity.

You made your own rendition of the holiday classic “Jingle Bell Rock.” Tell me what made you want to put your own twist on this song?

We had already thought about releasing a Christmas song [in 2023], and now it felt like the right timing with Amazon Music. We’ve all known the song since we were kids and we associate it with good vibes, coziness, and childhood memories. We also saw the potential to reinterpret the song as a boy band version. Fun fact: We recorded the song in the summer, but the Christmas vibes were still there!

What are your favorite Christmas songs?

There are a lot of good Christmas songs, but our all-time favorites are “Snowman” by Sia, “Mistletoe” by Justin Bieber, and “All I Want For Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey.

Since the holidays are almost here, what are some traditions each of you like to do around this time?

Schulz: As children, we always had to sing Christmas songs to the older [kids].

Schaecker: We eat fondue and go to church before the presents are given.

Brown: We decorate the Christmas tree together, set up the nativity scene, and usually have lasagna with the whole family.

Freitag: The day before, Christmas Eve, there’s a present for everyone because nobody can wait one day longer.

Rott: Our ritual is not to have a ritual — we do something different every year.

What’s something on each of your Christmas lists?

Schulz: I would love to have new candles for our new apartment.

Rott: If we didn’t already have our own Christmas sweater, a Christmas sweater, of course!

Schaecker: Underwear and socks always work.

What can fans expect from Elevator Boys in 2025?

Definitely more music! We want to build on what we’ve achieved this year and produce even more songs, as we’ve really found and shaped our identity and sound as a boy band. There’s a lot more to come next year! We’re already hard at work. More music is definitely on the way.