Stop What You’re Doing: Dua Lipa Announced She’s Going On Tour In 2025

Do you miss 2022 Dua Lipa? I sure did. Two years after Lipa embarked on the Future Nostalgia tour, she announced in an Instagram post on Sept. 12, that she is going on the Radical Optimism tour in 2025. The post featured the concert dates, their corresponding locations, and a promotional video.
This tour is guaranteed to be successful after the positive reviews of the Future Nostalgia tour. Fans were able to dance the night away (pun intended) after the COVID-19 pandemic and will definitely have the chance to do so again.
Fans can sign up for presale ticket access at on Dua Lipa’s official site. Fans can sign up now until the it closes on Sept. 17 at 10 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. The official ticket presale will begin on Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. General tickets will go on sale beginning Sept. 20.
Lipa will make stops in cities across Australia, Europe, New Zealand, North America, and the United Kingdom. The tour will kick off on March 20, 2024, in Melbourne, Australia, and wrap up in Seattle, Washington on Oct. 16.
Here’s all the tour dates:
Nov. 5 – Singapore @ Singapore Indoor Stadium
Nov. 6 – Singapore @ Singapore Indoor Stadium
Nov. 9 – Jakarta, Indonesia @ Indonesia Arena
Nov. 13 – Manila, Philippines @ Philippine Arena
Nov. 16 – Tokyo, Japan @ Saitama Super Arena
Nov. 17 – Tokyo, Japan @ Saitama Super Arena
Nov. 20 – Taipei, Taiwan @ Taoyuan Baseball Stadium
Nov. 23 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia @ Axiata Arena
Nov. 24 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia @ Axiata Arena
Nov. 27 – Bangkok, Thailand @ Impact Arena
Dec 4 – Seoul, South Korea @ Gocheok Sky Dome
Dec 5 – Seoul, South Korea @ Gocheok Sky Dome
Mar. 20 – Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena
Mar. 26 – Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena
Apr. 2 – Auckland, New Zealand @ Spark Arena
May 11 – Madrid, Spain @ WiZink Center
May 12 – Madrid, Spain @ WiZink Center May 15 – Lyon, France @ LDLC Arena
May 16 – Lyon, France @ LDLC Arena
May 19 – Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena
May 20 – Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena
May 23 – Paris, France @ La Défense Arena
May 27 – Prague, CR @ O2 Arena
May 28 – Prague, CR @ O2 Arena
May 31 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle
June 1 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle
June 3 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
June 4 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
Jun 7 – Milan, Italy @ Hippodrome San Siro
June 11 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis
June 13 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis
June 20 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
June 21 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
June 24 – Liverpool, UK @ Anfield Stadium
June 27 – Dublin, Ireland @ Aviva Stadium
Sept. 1 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
Sept. 2 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
Sept. 5 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
Sept. 6 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
Sept. 9 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Sept. 10 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Sept. 13 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
Sept. 14 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
Sept. 17 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Sept. 18 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Sept. 26 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
Sept. 27 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
Sept. 30 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Oct. 1 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Oct. 4 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
Oct. 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
Oct. 11 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
Oct. 12 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
Oct. 15 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
Oct. 16 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
If you’re not able to attend any of the shows listed above, don’t worry bestie, because Lipa revealed in her tour announcement that more tour stops will be announced at a later date!
Hopefully us fans can secure their tickets and watch Lipa give us everything (ifykyk) on stage.