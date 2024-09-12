Stop What You’re Doing: Dua Lipa Announced She’s Going On Tour In 2025

Do you miss 2022 Dua Lipa? I sure did. Two years after Lipa embarked on the Future Nostalgia tour, she announced in an Instagram post on Sept. 12, that she is going on the Radical Optimism tour in 2025. The post featured the concert dates, their corresponding locations, and a promotional video.

This tour is guaranteed to be successful after the positive reviews of the Future Nostalgia tour. Fans were able to dance the night away (pun intended) after the COVID-19 pandemic and will definitely have the chance to do so again.

Fans can sign up for presale ticket access at on Dua Lipa’s official site. Fans can sign up now until the it closes on Sept. 17 at 10 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. The official ticket presale will begin on Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. General tickets will go on sale beginning Sept. 20.

Lipa will make stops in cities across Australia, Europe, New Zealand, North America, and the United Kingdom. The tour will kick off on March 20, 2024, in Melbourne, Australia, and wrap up in Seattle, Washington on Oct. 16.

Here’s all the tour dates:

Nov. 5 – Singapore @ Singapore Indoor Stadium

Nov. 6 – Singapore @ Singapore Indoor Stadium

Nov. 9 – Jakarta, Indonesia @ Indonesia Arena

Nov. 13 – Manila, Philippines @ Philippine Arena

Nov. 16 – Tokyo, Japan @ Saitama Super Arena

Nov. 17 – Tokyo, Japan @ Saitama Super Arena

Nov. 20 – Taipei, Taiwan @ Taoyuan Baseball Stadium

Nov. 23 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia @ Axiata Arena

Nov. 24 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia @ Axiata Arena

Nov. 27 – Bangkok, Thailand @ Impact Arena

Dec 4 – Seoul, South Korea @ Gocheok Sky Dome

Dec 5 – Seoul, South Korea @ Gocheok Sky Dome

Mar. 20 – Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena

Mar. 26 – Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena

Apr. 2 – Auckland, New Zealand @ Spark Arena

May 11 – Madrid, Spain @ WiZink Center

May 12 – Madrid, Spain @ WiZink Center May 15 – Lyon, France @ LDLC Arena

May 16 – Lyon, France @ LDLC Arena

May 19 – Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena

May 20 – Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena

May 23 – Paris, France @ La Défense Arena

May 27 – Prague, CR @ O2 Arena

May 28 – Prague, CR @ O2 Arena

May 31 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle

June 1 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle

June 3 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

June 4 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

Jun 7 – Milan, Italy @ Hippodrome San Siro

June 11 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis

June 13 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis

June 20 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

June 21 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

June 24 – Liverpool, UK @ Anfield Stadium

June 27 – Dublin, Ireland @ Aviva Stadium

Sept. 1 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 2 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 5 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Sept. 6 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Sept. 9 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Sept. 10 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Sept. 13 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Sept. 14 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Sept. 17 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Sept. 18 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Sept. 26 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

Sept. 27 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

Sept. 30 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Oct. 1 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Oct. 4 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

Oct. 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

Oct. 11 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Oct. 12 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Oct. 15 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Oct. 16 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

If you’re not able to attend any of the shows listed above, don’t worry bestie, because Lipa revealed in her tour announcement that more tour stops will be announced at a later date!

Hopefully us fans can secure their tickets and watch Lipa give us everything (ifykyk) on stage.