Drew Afualo Is Engaged To Pili Tanuvasa & My Heart Is So Full

Love is in the air this year because another celeb has gotten engaged, and it’s none other than TikTok’s very own Drew Afualo. ICYMI, the content creator revealed that she’s getting married to her longtime partner Pili Tanuvasa in a heartwarming Instagram carousel shared on Sept. 2.

In the post, Afualo showed off her stunning ring as she held a bouquet of red roses. “Ima marry tf out of you big dawg, @ptanuvasa,” she captioned the post. “I cried so hard & for an hour straight yall im so deeply in love & happy it’s actually insane BYE.” Afualo also announced her engagement on TikTok, where she showed off her ring along to the song “Disco” by Surf Curse.

In a follow-up TikTok, Afualo did what she does best and called out a hater who commented, “7 years and no ring???? Girl stand up??!!!!!” As she flashed her new ring, Afualo gave her signature laughed and said, “Get into it, mama. Who needs to stand up?”

She added, “I’ve been saying this for f*cking years. But there is no f*cking timeline on dating. My man knew he was gonna marry me within the first month of dating me. But neither of us wanted to get married until we were ready.”

Not being one to let her haters get the best of her, Afualo made it clear, yet again, that she’s not here for the misogyny. “But even past that. Thinking that a ring is gonna, one, make a man commit to you and two, make a relationship worth having is not only ignorant but misogynistic,” she said. “So, again I ask, which one of us needs to stand the f*ck up?”

Afualo then shared that Tanuvasa bought her a band for her wedding stack last year. She also made it clear that he didn’t use her money to buy the engagement ring. “Did I pick it out? Did I pay for it? Did I have any hand in it whatsoever? No, no, and no,” she said. “He did this sh*t all on his own.”

How long have drew afualo and Pili Tanuvasa been together?

While it’s unclear how long Afualo and Tanuvasa have been together, it appears they’ve known each other for years.

In his Instagram post announcing their engagement, Tanuvasa revealed that he asked Afualo to prom over a decade ago. “From saying no to going to prom w/ me 13 years ago to now, jokes on you love lmaooooo,” he captioned the post.

Since going viral in 2021, Afualo has featured Tanuvasa in multiple social media posts and hasn’t been afraid to share how great of a guy he is compared to the toxic men who talk about her online. From going to the gym together to Tanuvasa supporting Afualo’s milestones, this couple is too cute for words and I couldn’t be happier they’re getting married!

BRB, gonna patiently wait for Afualo’s wedding day content so I can get emotional over how stinkin’ cute her and Tanuvasa’s relationship is all over again.