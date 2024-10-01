Doja Cat is heading into her new era and she’s allowing fans to witness it in person. On Oct. 8, 15 lucky fans will have the opportunity to get up close and personal with the singer as she partners with Airbnb for a Living Room Session in West Hollywood, California. The experience will allow fans to enjoy an intimate Doja Cat concert as they enjoy “a gallery with draped fabrics,” a curated playlist, as well as the singer’s grandmother’s artwork and Greek statues.

Doja Cat will be providing personally selected snacks of fruits, cheeses, and caviar for fans to enjoy while they absorb the atmosphere and hang out with the Planet Her Queen herself. All this sounds great, but how does one attend this event? Don’t worry besties, we got you!

Beginning Oct. 6, participants who wish to be selected for this “once-in-a-lifetime experience” must be registered with Airbnb, request to book a visit (from 6-9 PM) through the living room experience webpage on Airbnb, and wait. 15 lucky fans will then be selected to usher in Doja Cat’s new artistic era with her. Those who attend will also get the chance to answer one of Doja Cat’s probing personal questions at her personal vanity.

The cherry on top of this immersive experience will be the personal living room concert. Since it’s an informal house setting, guests are invited to wear whatever they’ll be comfortable in — including pajamas! The set list will be random depending on what Doja Cat feels like performing that night, but the talent and uniqueness of the performance is a guarantee.

I can already guess this experience is going to be a whole vibe based on Doja Cat’s Instagram post announcing her partnership with Airbnb! In a post shared on Oct. 1, Doja Cat looks divine as she gives off a mature and ethereal vibe.

Doja Cat’s new Instagram post showcases the ambience of the new era and creative journey she wants to embark on following the European leg for her Scarlet Tour. This new epoch of Doja Cat will begin, marked by her living room sessions through AirBnB.

Doja Cat revealed in her Airbnb listing that this experience will be a “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity for both fans and herself. Seeing as only 15 guests will be selected, the lucky Doja Cat stans are sure to create some sort of bond and personal connection with the singer after the intimacy of the three-hour visit. May the best fans win!