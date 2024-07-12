The Meaning Behind Clairo’s “Second Nature” Lyrics Is So Romantic

ICYMI, Clairo released her third studio album Charm on July 12. The soft-rock album features songs that detail intimate experiences.

Clairo previously opened up about what inspired the album, saying that these experiences have to do with “fleeting moments… where I’ve been charming or been charmed” and the fantasies associated with such. One song in particular, “Second Nature,” delves into an intimate experience as it details the intricacies and intimacy of easily loving someone.

In the song, Clairo describes how her love for has become so effortless and is “second nature” to her. She describes this feeling almost as if she was made to love this person. The song details all of those sweet, little moments where she has this realization. In the first verse, Clairo softly sings, “It’s when you’re close enough to touch / I’ve forgotten the point / My train of thought destroyed / It’s when you’re loud enough to cut / In and through all the noise / My train of thought destroyed.” The giddy feeling of falling in love and becoming distracting is illustrated in Clairo’s opening verse.

In the chorus, Clairo sings, “And once you get in my ear / I see kismet sinking in / It’s second nature / Like the sap from a cedar / Rolling down to be near her / It’s second nature.” Clairo describes how being close to this person feels like her fate and destiny, and how loving them is easy.

In the second verse, Clairo reiterates the all-consuming distracting love she found herself in. She sings, “It’s when you’re close enough to love / I move without a void / My train of thought destroyed / And when I tell you it’s because / I’ve known you well before / My train of thought destroyed.”

Clairo also describes the uncertainty of falling in love, but feeling definitive that it’s right, and that the person you love will undoubtedly feel the same way. In the bridge, she sings, “Soon you’ll realize, too / How it, it aligns you / Ought to know, know the / Know the truth.”

Many can’t get over this soft love song and have taken to X/Twitter to share their many thoughts on the track. Many fans feel as though it perfectly encapsulates the feeling of falling in love and feeling like that’s your destiny.

me listening to second nature by clairo pic.twitter.com/zTQgEPUuts — fiz 🗝️💐 (@cardiganfml) July 11, 2024

SECOND NATURE BY CLAIRO ON CHARM U ARE A MASTERPIECE I LOVE U pic.twitter.com/pGm0jvsQj3 — cos 🐞 (@ftdtlvr) July 12, 2024

SECOND NATURE WAIT PLS WEVE BEEN GIVEN A CLAIRO SAPPHIC LOVE SONG pic.twitter.com/SjkLMqBl0p — sage 🍉 (@MOOD4SWINGS) July 12, 2024

Second nature by Clairo pic.twitter.com/czHgoI4UhG — srw 𑙕ྀི (@sppare_) July 12, 2024

second nature… oh clairo the artist that you are — grace (@gracegottaste) July 12, 2024

the laugh in second nature . . . oh miss clairo i love u — kaleigh (@piastrami) July 12, 2024

Needless to say, Clairo’s soft love ballad has melted the hearts of love-sick fans everywhere.