‘Summer House’s Ciara & Amanda Are Bestie Goals & They Know It

Anyone who’s seen Summer House knows Amanda Batula and Ciara Miller love a good bed rot. In fact, the Bravo stars tell Her Campus in an exclusive interview, the delightful act of lounging around has become more to them than just a simple wellness practice. “It’s a way of life,” Miller says. “You either are [a bed rotter] or you’re not. I feel like we’ve been bed rotting since the beginning of time.”

Fittingly, Batula and Miller are partnering with KIND Snacks on an exclusive bed rotting kit to empower people to enjoy their time bed rotting. To them, the self-care trend has “always been a thing.” However, it’s recently become “more socially acceptable” after going viral on TikTok in 2024. And to those who are just hopping on the trend, Batula offers some advice: “The biggest thing about bed rotting is to do it in moderation,” she says. “You don’t want to become one with the bed.”

If you’re looking for the perfect show to accompany your upcoming bed rotting sessions, you’re in luck: Season 9 of Summer House premieres on Feb. 12 on Bravo, so you’ll be able to catch up with Batula, Miller, and their fellow bed rotting BFF, Paige DeSorbo, with whom they often unpack their latest life updates on camera from the comfort of — where else? — their beds, which makes their friendship feel all the more real and relatable. “What you see on the show is who we are every day. There’s no filter but us. There’s no hiding anything,” Batula says. “I feel like a lot of girls can relate to that. We’re all very supportive of one another. We’re just a good group of friends that get it. We’re girl’s girls.”

Miller concurs: “We have each other’s backs. We ride for each other. I’ll stand 10 toes down for every single one of them.”

One aspect of the new season that Batula and Miller are especially excited for fans to see in Season 9 is the women bonding over fellow castmate Lindsay Hubbard’s pregnancy. “Obviously, we were all pregnant this summer,” Miller jokes. “We had a lot of great experiences being pregnant. We learned so much, we taught Lindsay so much.”

Still, both Miller and Batula hope that when Season 9 premieres, fans keep in mind “that we’re real people” and not be so judgmental. “People get to learn their life lessons off camera and in private, and we just have to learn a lot of that very publicly,” Batula says. “Just have grace.”

While it can be tough exposing their lives to the world for strangers to pick and prod at, Batula and Miller are incredibly grateful for what Summer House has given them. “In a perfect world, we all would’ve found each other, but [Summer House] brought some of the best friendships I have to fruition,” Batula says. “The friendships that you forge, I wouldn’t trade them for $10 million.”

And for those who aspire to be on reality TV, Miller and Batula have some advice. “Find a way to keep your feet on the ground through it all. Sometimes the things you want don’t always feel like you thought that they were going to feel when you get them,” Miller says. “Keep yourself grounded if that’s the field that you want to go into.”

Batula agrees, adding that it’s best to stay true to yourself. “If you’re trying to be something you’re not, it never works,” she says. “If you are real, you can’t regret how you acted because that was real and raw emotion.”

And just remember: you can always count on bed rotting to get back to reality. “It’s a form of self-care,” Batula says. “It helps distract ourselves and decompress, so bed rotting is my best advice.”