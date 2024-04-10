Wait, WTF Happened Between Chris Olsen & Brett Miller?

Are you really on TikTok if you haven’t seen Brett Miller’s Disney videos where he rates various characters for different qualities? The same could be said for Chris Olsen’s videos with some of the hottest celebrities. Although I don’t think any of us thought they were the bestest of friends or even knew each other, it seems there’s trouble in the TikTokers’ paradise. Is there Chris Olsen and Brett Miller drama? Well, it looks like it.

Brett posted a now-deleted video saying that he blocked Chris on TikTok. The reason for it isn’t super clear as they both covered their digital footprints, but you can determine from the screen-recorded TikToks that viewers thought Chris was definitely copying Brett’s Disney content.

Although much of the beef was deleted, we know that Chris responded, so here’s what can be gathered from Chris’ video.

Chris explained that he was going through TikTok filters and chose a Disney filter. He then goes on to claim that he didn’t know that him doing the Disney filters bothered Brett, because it was never discussed when they spoke. Chris then goes on to say he once asked Brett if he wanted to do a Disney filter TikTok together and Brett seemed excited, leading him to believe that Brett enjoyed seeing Chris’ own Disney-related TikToks.

Chris then explains that he saw a lot of “positivity” surrounding his videos. For example, when people tagged Brett in his comments under Disney-related videos, Brett said “They would say, like they want us to do [Disney filter TikToks] together, so again I just kind of saw a lot of positivity around it.”

He also claimed that Brett’s public video was the first time hearing any frustrations that Brett may have had, and Chris had to go onto this spam account, @notolsenchris, to be able to see Brett’s video and respond. He ended his video by asking Brett to unblock him so they could talk, and said he’d give Brett credit on any Disney TikTok posted in the future.

So, what’s still alive on the internet? Brett’s admission video where he vaguely explains what happened. Brett first says that the video originally posted was meant to be a Friends Only video on TikTok, which explains why it was deleted before the internet could screen record the full video.

In the video, Brett says “Chris can post as many f*cking Disney filter videos as he wants, I don’t own the genre, and I’m not telling him to stop either. I personally just don’t want to see it anymore, is that OK with you?” while eating carrots and celery with ranch.

While Brett definitely didn’t seem happy about the situation, who could blame him when you accidentally posted a video for your nearly 800K followers when it was really meant for a few close friends?

“So stop attacking him, and stop attacking me, OK? We’re fine, we DMed about it, we’re cool,” Brett added toward the end of the TikTok.

While we definitely don’t know the full story, it’s clear that Chris and Brett aren’t the best of friends — but I don’t think anyone thought they were anyway. However, we’re all learning a valuable life lesson: Always double-check to make sure you’re actually posting to your Close Friends list if that’s the vibe you’re going for.