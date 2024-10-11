Charli XCX & George Daniel’s Relationship Timeline, From Collaborators To Fiancés

Without a doubt, Charli XCX captured all of our hearts over the summer with the phenomenon of brat. One special person that she has also caught the heart of is her fiancé, George Daniel. Daniel is the drummer of the English pop rock band The 1975. While Charli and Daniel’s relationship and true timeline has mainly been kept under wraps, fans of the brat singer know how much Daniel has inspired Charli — both as an artist and as a person. Looking even deeper into the buildup of this relationship, it seemed that it took a long time for Charli XCX and George Daniel to finally realize that they were the one for each other. What makes this relationship even more special is that it was built on the pair’s shared love for music, and it seems to have made their connection even stronger for one another.

While Charli has managed to keep thriving in her own right, she made sure that Daniel was a part of that as well. Honestly, I love to see a cute couple with a slow-burn romance. Want to know more on how these became true lovers? Here’s Charli XCX and George Daniel’s full relationship timeline, from their first public outing to their engagement.

September 2019: First Appearance Together

Charli was photographed with Daniel alongside his band members at the GQ Men of the Year Awards. Around this time, the two weren’t publicly dating, but they both served in amazing matching outfits.

March 2021: Working On Music

The two started working on music together before dating. In March 2021, they contributed to the songwriting of the single “Spinning” with No Rome.

March 2022: Dating Rumors Begin

Charli and Daniel collaborated again on Charli’s album Crash, and around this time, dating rumors started circulating about the two. Daniel posted about his collaboration with Charli on his Instagram, writing, “loved contributing and also thx ag for having me on crash. Ps hi and new 75 is gonna fxxk you up.”

May 2022: Relationship Announcement

Charli announced her relationship with Daniel in a now-deleted Instagram post, writing “A – delicious – week – off 🧚.”

October 2022: Paris Fashion Week

The couple attended Paris Fashion Week together, which Charli posted now-deleted pictures of the event on her Instagram.

January 2023: “My Boyfriend”

my boyfriend is really hot AND he’s a great producer! who says men can’t multitask??? — Charli (@charli_xcx) January 20, 2023

In an X post, Charli publicly calls Daniel her boyfriend for the first time, writing, “my boyfriend is really hot AND he’s a great producer! who says men can’t multitask??” Honestly, what a great way to ring in the new year.

March 2023: Partying Together

After Charli publicly announced her relationship with Daniel, the couple attended the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party together.

May 2023: Opening Up In The Press

Attending another event together in fashionable looks, the couple appeared at the Vogue x Netflix party in honor of the BAFTA Television Awards. During this month, Charli also told the press that Daniel served as an influence for her creativity in an interview with The Sun. “Now that I’m in a relationship with another musician, he’s influenced me a lot with his process and how he and his band work,” Charli said.

November 2023: The Engagement

Charli revealed in a private Instagram post that her and Daniel got engaged. The singer showed a diamond ring on her ring finger and wrote, “charli xcx and george daniel fxxking for life.”

April 2024: Brat Cover Star

To promote brat, Daniel appeared on the cover art for singles “Club Classics” and “B2B,” which shows Charli wrapping her arms around Daniel, who has his back facing the camera. Daniel posted the cover art to his Instagram, writing, “Romantic song we made out now!!! @charli_xcx @agcook404 💚💚💚.”

July 2024: Apple Dance On TikTok

During the craze of the “Apple” dance, Charli posted a video on her TikTok where she wanted Daniel to take part in the trend. After Daniel finds out she’s been filming him, he jokingly plays it off.

September 2024: Brat Tour

During Charli’s joint tour with Troye Sivan in New York City, Daniel made an appearance Because of this, Charli sweetly called out his name, which made fans cheer.

These two are my OTP for sure!