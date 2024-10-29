Chappell Roan Dropped A Major Hint That New Music Is Coming Soon

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’re probably aware that Chappell Roan has been taking over the 2024 music scene. Her hits like “HOT TO GO” and “Good Luck, Babe” are heard practically everywhere nowadays, and admit it: You, too, dance along to the former whenever it plays. Although many fans have been loving Roan’s music, it seems she might have some new material in store.

On Oct. 29, Roan took to Instagram where she seemingly hinted at a new album following The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, which she released in 2023. “Album kinda popped off imo but it is time to welcome a hot new bombshell into the villa,” she captioned a carousel, which included a photo of the singer holding a vinyl of her Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess album. The singer def gets bonus points for referencing Love Island in her caption, but I’m freaking out over this, and so are many others.

Not long after Roan shared the post, fans started flooding the comments with similar reactions. “OMG,” one person wrote. “POP MUSIC EMERGENCY,” someone else commented. While most are freaking out, others can’t wait for the singer to drop new music. “My new personality loading,” one fan wrote, while someone else commented, “Oh I’m sooooo ready.”

But the comments section under Roan’s IG post wasn’t the only place fans were going crazy. Some took to Twitter to express their excitement over new music from the “Pink Pony Club” singer.

Chappell Roan hints her next album is on the way and promises a fresh vibe. Excited for what’s coming! — Ali Haider Arain (@ladla48) October 29, 2024

NEW ERA STARTING THIS WEEK IS IMMINENT pic.twitter.com/MSTSpAcMv7 — best of chappell roan (@bestofchappell) October 29, 2024

oh my god its HAPPENING — Hifza Z (@hifza_zafar426) October 29, 2024

In her September 2024 feature for Rolling Stone, Roan revealed that her next album was a work in progress, but didn’t share any details about when it might arrive. She did, however, share that she had around five or six songs completed for the project and that she was playing around with different sounds.

“We have a country song. We have a dancey song. We have one that’s really ’80s, and we have one that’s acoustic, and we have one that’s really organic, live-band, ’70s vibe,” she said. “It’s super weird.”

On Oct. 21, Roan’s producer, Dan Nigro, said in a New York Times profile that her sophomore album is “a new version of Chappell.”

Prepare to be sick of me when Roan drops this album.