Here’s How You Can Hide Your Share Count On IG

Instagram has a new update, and I don’t know about you, but I hate it. ICYMI, Instagram has made the share counts of your posts public, allowing you (and everyone) to know just how many people the post was sent to. And as someone with a post from two years ago that has 12 shares on it, I know I’m not the only one asking how to hide your share count on Instagram.

You might not know this, but IG’s newest update has been in the works for a while. On July 1, tech publication and platform Swipe Insight reported that Instagram was testing out the feature on a rolling basis. In addition to the new feature, Instagram seemingly changed the look of the like, comment, and share bar. It’s a minor difference, but (basically) the icons are a bit smaller and the number of likes, comments, and shares appear next to each icon — that is, if you have ’em set for public display.

However, that doesn’t mean that netizens are OK with the new update — if fans of it at all, really. In fact, most users didn’t notice, or receive, the update until early August; and when they did, let’s just say they haven’t been holding back on their opinions. Around Aug. 13, Instagram users flooded to X/Twitter to share their frustrations with the new update.

Some have a bit of beef with IG’s new look.

Bro why did instagram update how likes comments and shares are shown I don’t like it — 𝓢𝔀𝓸𝓜𝓸✞ (@SwoMo22) August 15, 2024

Instagram looks different and I hate it pic.twitter.com/ZKXBgjurhO — Angelica Joi (@Anne_joi0502) August 13, 2024

Others (and most) have some opinions on the public reshare feature.

I’m not sure why instagram made “share count” a thing but I need them to get rid of it immediately. — em🫧 ᖭི༏ᖫྀ (@_emh23) August 1, 2024

WHY TF ARE INSTAGRAM SHARES PUBLIC NOW😭 — fabi (@urmotopapi) August 13, 2024

instagram…why yall got this new public share feature going on?? — alyssa 😮‍💨🇯🇲 (@amedz_) August 14, 2024

NGL, it’s pretty messy.

instagram made the shares public pic.twitter.com/Nrl4W3KhN6 — james (@phan1om_) August 15, 2024

Instagram makes me hate it more and more everyday, why are shares public now? like what was the point? Messy — N 🎀 (@sweetreaaa) August 15, 2024

WHY DOES INSTAGRAM NOW SHOW MANY TIMES YOUR POSTS HAVE BEEN SHARED

I’M SO UNCOMFORTABLE NOW

WHY ARE PEOPLE SHARING THE POSTS ABOUT MY LIFE

I KIND OF GET SHARING SOME OF MY BTR POSTS BUT LIKE WHY ARE YOU SHARING ME AT THE BEACH — Kimmi | Logan’s Vegas WWG (@kinbarin) August 15, 2024

The new ‘number of shares’ button at the bottom of IG posts is messy. They should just bring back the activity tab. — Kach (@Kach_attack) August 14, 2024

Luckily, like comments and likes, you can hide your share count from public display. And it’s pretty easy to do, too.

How to hide your share count on Instagram:

To hide the share count on a certain post, click the three dots at the top right of your post. Then, all you need to do is click “Hide share count,” which is next to the little paper plane icon. I don’t know about you, but I’m about to go through my entire feed and turn this feature off. Out of sight, out of mind.