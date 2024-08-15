Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Here’s How You Can Hide Your Share Count On IG

Instagram has a new update, and I don’t know about you, but I hate it. ICYMI, Instagram has made the share counts of your posts public, allowing you (and everyone) to know just how many people the post was sent to. And as someone with a post from two years ago that has 12 shares on it, I know I’m not the only one asking how to hide your share count on Instagram.

You might not know this, but IG’s newest update has been in the works for a while. On July 1, tech publication and platform Swipe Insight reported that Instagram was testing out the feature on a rolling basis. In addition to the new feature, Instagram seemingly changed the look of the like, comment, and share bar. It’s a minor difference, but (basically) the icons are a bit smaller and the number of likes, comments, and shares appear next to each icon — that is, if you have ’em set for public display.

However, that doesn’t mean that netizens are OK with the new update — if fans of it at all, really. In fact, most users didn’t notice, or receive, the update until early August; and when they did, let’s just say they haven’t been holding back on their opinions. Around Aug. 13, Instagram users flooded to X/Twitter to share their frustrations with the new update.

Some have a bit of beef with IG’s new look.

Others (and most) have some opinions on the public reshare feature.

NGL, it’s pretty messy.

Luckily, like comments and likes, you can hide your share count from public display. And it’s pretty easy to do, too.

How to hide your share count on Instagram:

To hide the share count on a certain post, click the three dots at the top right of your post. Then, all you need to do is click “Hide share count,” which is next to the little paper plane icon. I don’t know about you, but I’m about to go through my entire feed and turn this feature off. Out of sight, out of mind.

julianna (she/her) is an associate editor at her campus where she oversees the wellness vertical and all things sex and relationships, wellness, mental health, astrology, and gen-z. during her undergraduate career at chapman university, julianna's work appeared in as if magazine and taylor magazine. additionally, her work as a screenwriter has been recognized and awarded at film festivals worldwide. when she's not writing burning hot takes and spilling way too much about her personal life online, you can find julianna anywhere books, beers, and bands are.