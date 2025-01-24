So, Um, Can We Unpack Bruno Mars & Sexyy Red’s “Fat Juicy & Wet”?

So, I don’t know about y’all, but Sexyy Redd and Bruno Mars collabing on a “strip club anthem” was definitely not on my 2025 bingo card. ICYMI, the duo released their first joint song together titled “Fat Juicy & Wet.” Yes, you read that correctly. As the song goes, it’s basically about sex. In the music video, the pair don red attire and if you pay close attention, you’ll see Mars’s past collaborators Rosé and Lady Gaga make an appearance.

The collaboration came as a shock to most fans, given Sexyy Red’s history of explicit and sexually-charged material. On the other hand, Mars has also had his fair share of singing about explicit topics (remember “Please Me”?). However, “Fat Juicy & Wet” may take the cake of him pushing the envelope. The song is playful and raunchy, and it’s a perfect mix of genres from the musically different artists. Some critics believe that the song is “WAP” 2.0, which is a great way to describe the song.

With the release of “Fat Juicy & Wet”, a lot of fans were excited to see their faves hopping on a dope song together. However, the same can’t be said for everyone else. Given how different Mars’s last two collabs were, this collaboration presented his lyricism and musicality in a different light. And, of course, the internet had thoughts about it.

Fans took to X/Twitter to share their opinions about the duo’s new song, and as expected, most were shocked by the lyrics.

my face the entire time i listened to the new sexyy red and bruno mars song pic.twitter.com/PBe6QMDtVZ — emily (@unpopularivy) January 24, 2025

it’s shocking to hear all of this come out of bruno mars mouth 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/UgoqjmbEJa — i be like… DO IT 4 MY BABY! (@SUCKAW0RLD) January 24, 2025

me listening to the lyrics of bruno mars new song pic.twitter.com/jtgOLfUJNV — 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@shanxeditss) January 24, 2025

So are we witnessing the first L of Bruno Mars after a beautiful career like his… I’m so shocked https://t.co/bcdmNuqSf3 pic.twitter.com/bNzMDgkBeB — Unapologetically Black 🖤 (@HerBlackSugar) January 24, 2025

Bruno Mars now actually has a bad song! He really dumbed it down with this one. How did we get here ? Howwwwww? Fat, Juicy, Wet should’ve stayed on the hard drive. pic.twitter.com/iqwrUwcSF9 — VINCENT (@Vince_Aries) January 24, 2025

Remember when I mentioned “Please Me” earlier? Yeah, some fans think that song is better than this one.

I’m sorry but nothing can beat this Bruno Mars And Cardi B’s collab

pic.twitter.com/Aq1mDa1dVn — Red Media (@RedMedia_us) January 24, 2025

Please me remains the best collab from Bruno Mars with a female rapper😩 pic.twitter.com/xXNaJlFpwQ — SKYBARDI✮ (@SKYBARDI) January 24, 2025

no shade no female rapper that collabs with Bruno Mars can top this song. pic.twitter.com/cSq0rbL309 — lyn (@cardisprada) January 24, 2025

Me: hey siri, play Bruno mars and sexy redd

Siri: okay, here’s Please Me by Bruno mars and Cardi b 🥴 — Louise 💛 (@kels_welsey) January 24, 2025

While the new track’s lyrics weren’t really connecting with fans, Lady Gaga and Rosé’s appearances in the music video made up for it.

yo I never would’ve expected Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Rosé, and Sexyy Red to be in the same music video ??????? pic.twitter.com/avKqBsvx7F — alex (@getmelychee) January 24, 2025

bruno mars, rosé, lady gaga, and sexyy red in a music video in 2025 was NOT on my bingo card pic.twitter.com/OuWcedlJEE — n (@chaescvnty) January 24, 2025

the fact that bruno mars invited rosé to join the music video pic.twitter.com/YEnoct7Mzx — chiara¹ (@skintypink) January 24, 2025

Bruno Mars getting all of his collaborators together in one video is the ultimate boss move like he really is the INDUSTRY pic.twitter.com/nygQXzawjK — ⋆⭒˚ she thinks her piss is wine ⋆⭒˚ (@grxndesenigma) January 23, 2025

Despite all of the shock and dismay, some fans actually enjoyed the song.

THANK YOU BRUNO MARS AND SEXYY RED pic.twitter.com/W0yqUm6CAa — doof 🔬 (@doofinc_) January 24, 2025

How it feels listening to Bruno Mars and Sexyy Red’s new song pic.twitter.com/kOc1Thafa0 — Steez⁴⁷ (@Steez_HH) January 24, 2025

I’ve never heard Sexyy Red literally sound as good as she did on this new track ‘Fat Juicy & Wet’ I knew Bruno wasn’t gone play. He wanted a fun strip club record and he got one. pic.twitter.com/Xre9ncOXfO — Mílagro (@MobzWorld) January 24, 2025

Fat, juicy and wet is ACTUALLY SOOO GOOD.

Bruno mars ate as usual

Sexy red is just too vulgar for my liking but yah, I guess that’s her style of music.

ROSÉ was basically there just for vibes 😂😂😂😂

Am happy about the ROSÉ content tho. pic.twitter.com/RsIfmefYfQ — EvéLYNN (@yslguitarist) January 24, 2025

Whether you love or hate “Fat Juicy & Wet”, I have a feeling this will turn into one of those songs you just can’t get out of your head.