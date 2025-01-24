Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Sexyy Red, and Rosé in the \'Fat Juicy & Wet\" music video
Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Sexyy Red, and Rosé in the \'Fat Juicy & Wet\" music video
@brunomars via Instagram
Culture > Entertainment

So, Um, Can We Unpack Bruno Mars & Sexyy Red’s “Fat Juicy & Wet”?

Makalah Wright

So, I don’t know about y’all, but Sexyy Redd and Bruno Mars collabing on a “strip club anthem” was definitely not on my 2025 bingo card. ICYMI, the duo released their first joint song together titled “Fat Juicy & Wet.”  Yes, you read that correctly. As the song goes, it’s basically about sex. In the music video, the pair don red attire and if you pay close attention, you’ll see Mars’s past collaborators Rosé and Lady Gaga make an appearance.

The collaboration came as a shock to most fans, given Sexyy Red’s history of explicit and sexually-charged material. On the other hand, Mars has also had his fair share of singing about explicit topics (remember “Please Me”?). However, “Fat Juicy & Wet” may take the cake of him pushing the envelope. The song is playful and raunchy, and it’s a perfect mix of genres from the musically different artists. Some critics believe that the song is “WAP” 2.0, which is a great way to describe the song. 

With the release of “Fat Juicy & Wet”, a lot of fans were excited to see their faves hopping on a dope song together. However, the same can’t be said for everyone else. Given how different Mars’s last two collabs were, this collaboration presented his lyricism and musicality in a different light. And, of course, the internet had thoughts about it.

Fans took to X/Twitter to share their opinions about the duo’s new song, and as expected, most were shocked by the lyrics.

Remember when I mentioned “Please Me” earlier? Yeah, some fans think that song is better than this one. 

While the new track’s lyrics weren’t really connecting with fans, Lady Gaga and Rosé’s appearances in the music video made up for it.

Despite all of the shock and dismay, some fans actually enjoyed the song.

Whether you love or hate “Fat Juicy & Wet”, I have a feeling this will turn into one of those songs you just can’t get out of your head.

Makalah Wright is a national writer for Her Campus and has contributed largely to the wellness section of the website. So far, she has written articles based on mental health, relationships, and other wellness-related topics. She has also written personal essays about real-life experiences and she encourages readers to take inspiration or learn from it. She previously served as the fall 2024 entertainment and culture intern for Her Campus. She is a senior at the University of West Georgia, studying in public relations with a minor in music. After her undergrad, she plans to get a masters in public relations and work within the media industry. She also hopes to create her own foundation that will help with funding for the performing arts in schools. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with loved ones, shopping, traveling to new places, and drinking iced coffee. She also enjoys playing the clarinet and listening to all types of music, specifically jazz.